NCAAM Transfer Portal Rankings: Which team brought in the most talent?

The transfer portal now has a significant impact on which teams succeed in college basketball, and can swing a team's season before it starts. Previous national champions, including Florida and UConn, have won the title with players who didn't commit to their program out of high school.

This offseason was no different. These five schools brought in the best transfer portal classes in hopes of achieving the same success that Florida and UConn have achieved. Here is a list of the top five transfer portal classes heading into the 2025-26 college basketball season.

1. St. John's Red Storm

Rick Pitino has revived the St. John's basketball program in his first two years as the head coach for the Red Storm. Following a 31-5 season, St. John's landed five top 100 transfers this offseason. Former Providence guard Dylan Hopkins, North Carolina guard Ian Jackson and Arizona State guard Joson Sonon were brought in by Pitino to help with 3-point shooting and beyond — the Red Storm ranked 347th in the country last season from deep. Idaho State guard Dylan Darling is another player who will have a significant impact on the Red Storm next season.

2. Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky also landed five top 100 transfers this offseason. After a Sweet 16 appearance in Mark Pope's first year as head coach, Pittsburgh guard Jaland Love, Arizona State forward Jayden Quaintance and Tulane guard Kam Williams will help the Wildcats take the next step in the 2025-26 season. The biggest factor to Kentucky's success next season will be the health of Quaintance after he suffered a torn ACL in late February.

3. Michigan Wolverines

Dusty May achieved great success in his first year as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, taking a team that won just eight games the year prior to a Big Ten Tournament championship and a Sweet 16 appearance. Michigan reached those achievements courtesy of the transfer portal additions, including Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf, who are both projected to be selected in the NBA Draft.

The Wolverines reloaded this offseason with the commitment of four top 50 transfers. Michigan added UAB forward Yaxel Lendeborg, North Carolina Elliot Cadeau, Illinois Morez Johnson Jr and UCLA center Aday Mara through the transfer portal.

4. Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have a goal to repeat as National Champions, just like they did in 2006 and 2007. The Gators' national championship team consisted of many transfer portal players even before it was as common as it is today, and Florida hopes to use that same strategy with the three players it added this offseason.

The Gators added two top 30 transfers with Princeton guard Xaivian Lee and Arkansas guard Boogie Fland commiting, which should make the backcourt for Florida one of the best in the SEC after the loss of Walter Clayton Jr.

Ohio guard A.J. Brown is another player who will be a key contributor to the Gators backcourt after averaging 13.2 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists last season with the Bobacats.

5. Louisville Cardinals

Despite their disappointing first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, Louisville took great strides in the first year under head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals added Xavier guard Ryan Conwell, Kennesaw State guard Adrian Wooley, and Virginia guard Issac McKneely.

All three players shot over 40 percent from 3-point range last season for their respective teams. Louisville is one of those sleeper teams to make a Final Four next season, and they could very well pull it off with the transfer portal additions they have.