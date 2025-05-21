Nelly Korda all but confirming a return to winner’s circle is close

We're rapidaly approaching the next major on the LPGA calendar. The U.S. Women's Open is set to begin next week at Erin Hills Golf Course. One player has been extremely close in securing her first victory of the year, and may be poised to make a run at her next major title

Star Nelly Korda has only missed one cut this season and has three top-10s on the year. Despite only playing in seven tournaments so far this year, she currently stands in 15th place in the Race to the CME Globe standings.

It may be her time to finally secure her first title of 2025. It would be her third major of her career if she able to take home the top prize. She also figures to be looking for redemption after missing the cut a year ago thanks to a 10-over 80 in the opening round.

Despite that clunker, Korda had a record-breaking season in 2024, winning seven times on tour. She has yet to secure a victory this year, but it seems she is close to accomplishing that feat.

Korda has three top 25's in the past three tournaments she's participated in.

Two weeks ago, at the Mizuho America's Open, Korda had a share of the lead after the second round after shooting a 4-under 68. It is the kind of performance that could give her momentum entering into the U.S. Women's Open.

"Just have to really dial into everything that you're doing in these conditions with its kind of being on-and-off rain and getting colder and some wind," Korda told reporters after the round. "So, you just have to really dial in, which we did a really good job with that.

For Kordam a victory would mean regaining her form and foothold on tour. She was the undisputed No. 1 in the world a year ago, but has yet to regain the top spot due to her winless streak this season.

She has the ability, and has been playing on steady on tour over the last few weeks. However, a superstar like Korda will need to win. She is one of the players that most expect to dominate when she is playing, and no one is surprised when she takes home a trophy.

Now with another top 10 again, she seems poised to recapture her 2024 magic. She and the rest of her fans can only hope that it will be enough to claim the U.S. Women's Open as the month ends.