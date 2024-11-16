Netflix crashes at the worst possible time moments before Paul vs Tyson fight
Friday night's marquee bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was must-watch TV. Unfortunately, it wasn't on traditional TV or pay-per-view. It was streaming on Netflix. At least, it was trying to stream on Netflix.
The streaming giant couldn't quite handle the scores of boxing fans and curious onlookers who flipped on their Netflix app to watch. Between buffering stoppages and pixelization, the undercards were tough to watch. For many, the stream didn't work at all as the main event arrived.
Netflix didn't pass the test streaming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul
It's certainly not ideal to watch a live boxing event and see more buffering symbols than punches. At least Neflix doesn't owe anyone their money back.
Despite the issues, there was still meme-able material in the lead up to the fight. Netflix cameras showed more of Tyson than anyone expected as he walked away from an interview with bare rear fully in view.
That was the highlight for Tyson in the end.
The Paul vs. Tyson fight was more of a curiosity than a real boxing match if we're being honest. Paul is 27 years old and has made his name fighting washed up fighters and other YouTube stars. Tyson is 58 years old and decades past his prime. The audience was there just to see what might happen. Could Tyson land a knockout blow? (No.)
The bigger concern for Netflix and its viewers is what this performance means for the NFL slate. Netflix is going to broadcast a Christmas Day game. They have about a month to figure things out. Otherwise, we'll all be watching Christmas games with plenty of blurs and stoppages.
Netflix intends to be a major player in the live sporting scene. Amazon has already successfully streamed NFL games for two seasons on Thursday Night Football. The flix is playing catch up.