Nets could throw a monkey wrench in the Bulls offseason plans

The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for one of their most aggressive offseasons in recent memory. With $50 million in cap space, a projected No. 6 overall pick, and no real expectations in the short term, Brooklyn is entering 2025 free agency with flexibility and purpose.

While fans dream of big names — James Harden, Julius Randle, even Giannis Antetokounmpo or Ja Morant — the player Brooklyn might realistically land is one most wouldn’t expect: Josh Giddey.

Yes, seriously. According to NBA insider Yossi Gozlan of The Third Apron, Brooklyn could be a stealth suitor for the 21-year-old guard, who’s set to become a restricted free agent. The Bulls can match any offer, but signs suggest they might not.

And that’s where Brooklyn steps in.

Why Josh Giddey to Brooklyn actually works

Giddey is projected to earn somewhere in the $20–30 million range — a reasonable investment for a young playmaker with size (6-foot-8), vision and still-developing upside.

He averaged: 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists on 46.5% shooting in a hybrid role behind Coby White this season. In Brooklyn, Giddey wouldn’t need to run the offense full-time — especially if D’Angelo Russell picks up his $18 million player option. That combo, alongside Cam Thomas, gives the Nets a trio of versatile guards who can shoot, create and switch roles fluidly.

Where it gets interesting is Giddey at the three. His height and rebounding make him viable on the wing, and his playmaking from that spot adds another layer to Brooklyn’s developing offense. With Cameron Johnson possibly sliding to the four, you suddenly have a lineup built on spacing, youth and movement.

It’s not win-now. But it’s a direction.

Why Chicago might let him walk

Giddey was never a long-term bet in Chicago. He arrived in a short-term swap for Alex Caruso and never had a clear role.

The Bulls’ priorities are shifting:

Extend Coby White

Develop Matas Buzelis

Test Lonzo Ball’s return

Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic, Kevin Huerter, Ayo Dosunmu and Zach Collins are all on expiring deals. This isn’t a team looking to lock in another guard-heavy contract — especially not one that eats into a looming White extension.

Letting Giddey go may just be strategic — not personal.

Josh Giddey to Brooklyn isn’t splashy. But it’s smart. The Nets need talent, length and ball movement. Giddey offers all three, without disrupting their rebuild timeline.

Chicago gave him a look. Brooklyn might give him a home.