New Broncos DB, former 49ers star takes swipe at Brock Purdy with praise for Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos made an unexpected leap last season behind the tremendous play of rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The 12th overall pick and the sixth quarterback off the board in a loaded NFL Draft class, Nix arrived in the Mile High City to palpable skepticism.

Few prospects have taken a more unique path to the first round of the draft. Nix spent five seasons at the NCAA level, starting three years for Auburn and two years for Oregon. He was among the most experienced quarterbacks ever to declare for the NFL, which many considered more of a curse than a blessing.

It took a while for Nix to pop on NFL radars. He arrived in Denver as a 24-year-old who had never really thrived in a pro scheme. His arm talent was not considered anything special. Sean Payton was a huge fan of Nix throughout the pre-draft process, but many thought the Broncos were selling out for need over talent.

Oregon's offense can be especially misleading, as it's built around electric playmakers and short, quick passes. Nix was seldom asked to stretch the field or improvise beyond the game plan. And yet, he was elite from the jump in the NFL, finishing third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Washington's Jayden Daniels and Las Vegas' Brock Bowers.

Now, before his second NFL season even begins, Nix is giving Denver quite the recruiting edge in free agency.

New Broncos DB Talanoa Hufanga heaps praise on Bo Nix — and takes jab at Brock Purdy

Denver poached safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw from the San Francisco 49ers defense in free agency. In a wide-ranging interview with DNVR's Zac Stevens, Hufanga was effusive in his praise of Nix — to the point where it felt more like an indirect shot at his former QB in San Francisco, Brock Purdy.

"Even talking to Dre (Greenlaw), he was my locker partner at the ‘9ers and then when we came here together, we were like, ‘Man, when you got a quarterback that can go out there and really play, as a defense, you know it’s not just three and out,'" Hufanga said. "There are a lot of teams like that in the NFL. So for us, it’s like, ‘We got potential here.' Why can’t we come over here and help change. He’s the reason.”

The All-Pro safety essentially credits Nix as the reason for he (and Greenlaw) deciding to sign with Denver. He also waxes poetic about the benefits of a quarterback who can "really play" in such a way that lets the defense rest. Perhaps Purdy was not viewed along those same lines in the Niners locker room.

Many of San Francisco's roster cuts this offseason were financially motivated, so we don't know if Hufanga would have considered a reunion with the 49ers for the right price. That said, to speak so highly of Nix almost inherently reflects poorly on Purdy, who struggled immensely amid widespread injuries to his supporting cast in 2024.

San Francisco's offense actually averaged more yards per game than Denver last season, and this is a team two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance. So, Hufanga is not necessarily on the firmest ground here. It is fair to dub Nix the better quarterback, though, if last season was any proof. Nix is also just getting started; his 29 touchdown passes ranked second all-time for a rookie QB. He's 25 and the WR room already looks better, so we can expect even more productive outings from the Broncos' sophomore signal-caller.

Purdy, who is only two months older than Nix, threw for 20 touchdowns and the same amount of interceptions (12) as Nix last season. He is also due for a massive contract extension this summer, which is bound to soak up a significant portion of the Niners' cap sheet. Nix still has four years left on his rookie deal. That, too, many factor into why Hufanga and Greenlaw thought it best to take their talents to the north.