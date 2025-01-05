New candidate for Saints HC job won't excite fanbase whatsoever
By Lior Lampert
The NFL's upcoming head coaching cycle features an extensive list of impressive candidates. There's an appealing mix of options, ranging from up-and-coming coordinators like Ben Johnson, Liam Coen and Ejiro Evero to established commodities like Mike Vrabel. Yet, the New Orleans Saints reportedly have their sights set on one of the least exciting options on the market.
Per The Athletic's Diana Russini ($), "expect" New Orleans to "express interest" in Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for their head coaching job. After a failed stint with the Chicago Bears, the Saints are questionably intrigued by giving the 2018 AP Coach of the Year a second chance.
Matt Nagy emerging as a candidate for the Saints' head coaching job leaves much to be desired
After firing Dennis Allen midseason, the Saints may replace one retread head coach with another à la Nagy. But oddly enough, besides New Orleans, there have been no rumblings about any other prospective suitors for the latter's services. The lack of leaguewide attraction is noteworthy and a bit concerning for members of Who Dat Nation.
Nagy enjoyed some success in Chicago, tallying a 34-31 regular-season record from 2018-20 with two postseason trips to show for it. However, they flourished under his guidance largely because of their defense, though that was mostly due to longtime defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Despite the Bears hiring the former to improve their offense, they remained a middle-of-the-pack scoring unit for the most part. What are the Saints seeing that everyone else isn't?
Moreover, Nagy hasn't called plays since 2020, but it wasn't pretty when he did. The 46-year-old struggled in that capacity in Chicago before eventually ceding that duty to then-Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. Meanwhile, in Kansas City, that responsibility belongs to his superior, Andy Reid. So, again, what about this fascinates the Saints?
Regardless, Nagy isn't the only person the Saints are monitoring. Russini anticipates the franchise giving Darren Rizzi "a shot" to shed his interim label and become New Orleans' full-time head coach. Alternatively, Dallas Cowboys sideline general Mike McCarthy is a name to watch "if he becomes available."
Zigging when people isn't a bad thing when done within reason. Nonetheless, the Saints' rumored pursuit of Nagy feels like an excessive deviation from the norm.