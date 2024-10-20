3 trades Patriots must make before 2025 to avoid completely breaking Drake Maye
By Mark Powell
Poor Drake Maye. The UNC product didn't sign up for this.
The Patriots are only a few years removed from a dynastic run with Tom Brady, which included six Super Bowl victories. Then, Brady and later Bill Belichick were unceremoniously removed from their posts, and the Patriots were left to start at square one.
Jerod Mayo, Belichick's replacement in New England, may be the correct heir-apparent, but the jury is still out on him. The Pats first attempt to replace Tom Brady failed miserably as well, with Mac Jones traded to Jacksonville just this past offseason.
Speaking of the Jaguars, Maye and New England got the early slot against Jacksonville in a true London puke-fest. Perhaps this is the real revenge for all those years of American colonization. Nonetheless, Maye put together one promising drive before crashing back down to earth along with the rest of this Patriots team. Maye is just a rookie, after all, and first-year quarterbacks tend to struggle early on.
The most concerning part about this Patriots team is not Maye, but his supporting cast. New England has a lot of work to do in that department, or else they risk ruining Maye altogether. As we've seen in recent years, a young quarterback is only as good as his offensive coaching staff and the players around him. Thankfully, New England can make some useful decisions in the weeks to come.
3. Patriots need to find a receiver despite their current rebuild
I don't necessarily know who the Patriots should target here, as I am not in their front office. However, New England did have interest in Brandon Aiyuk this offseason before he was extended by the San Francisco 49ers. Aiyuk would've been an ideal fit, given the Patriots had the money to extend him. However, Aiyuk also knew the Patriots are nowhere near close to contending.
That's where the challenge comes in. Not only do the Patriots need to trade for a wideout, they should ideally seek a player under contract beyond this season so they can show progress and thus convince that weapon to form a long-term bond with Maye. Trading for players under contract beyond 2024-25 will cost more draft capital, which is also precious to the Patriots rebuild at this juncture.
I challenge you, the reader, to name more than two wide receivers on this Patriots team. Tight ends don't count, and unless you're a true degenerate (I am as well), that task is not an easy ask.
2. Consistency along the offensive line
The Patriots have started seven offensive lines in their seven games so far this season, including London. Unsurprisingly, that is not a recipe for success.
New England should trade for some proven veterans along the offensive line, even if that means parting with draft picks. Keeping Maye standing upright is the most important thing this season, especially as he progresses through his reads. If the Patriots want Maye to improve, he cannot be under constant duress. I mean, just listen to the offensive line combo the Patriots went with against Jacksonville, per Pats Pulpit:
"With left tackle Vederian Lowe inactive due to the ankle injury he suffered last week, the team had to reshuffle the deck once more. Right tackle Demontrey Jacobs is expected to fill that spot, with Michael Onwenu kicking back out to right tackle — a position he already played between Weeks 1 and 4. Onwenu’s right guard spot, meanwhile, will be filled by former starter Layden Robinson; the rookie will be making his return after spending the last two games on the bench. The other spots along the starting line will be filled by left guard Michael Jordan and center Ben Brown," Bernd Buchmasser wrote.
Jordan, despite his namesake, started this season on the practice squad. Not great, Bob!
1. Patriots should trade the No. 1 overall pick if they get it
Stick with me here. If the Patriots choose to address any of the above at the NFL trade deadline, then it makes much more sense to deal their first-round pick to restash the cupboard. Look no further than the Chicago Bears, currently sitting at 4-2, as to how valuable that top-overall selection in particular can be.
If the Patriots continue on their current tragectory, they should have one of the top-3 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. While this year's quarterback class is not as stacked as years past, the Patriots could still get a pretty nice haul for a team which falls in love with the likes of Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers or Shedeur Sanders (among others).
New England is lucky enough to have their quarterback in tow already, or so they believe. What the Patriots do not have are weapons to help make Maye the best NFL version of himself. Dealing a top-3 pick, however, could load up the Patriots war chest with Day 1 and Day 2 picks ready to start right away in 2025 alongside a quickly-progressing Maye.