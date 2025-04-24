New Heisman Trophy odds are all-in on another big year for LaNorris Sellers

Not since George Rogers was running all over everyone have the South Carolina Gamecocks had a Heisman Trophy winner. To be fair, he was a transcendent player, but South Carolina has been too up-and-down historically to have had that many serious candidates for college football's highest honor. That being said, have you watched LaNorris Sellers play quarterback for Shane Beamer's program?

Sellers may only be entering his redshirt sophomore season, but he has such a bright future ahead of him. It may be a bit cliche, but he does remind me of what I saw out of Cam Newton during his one magical season leading the 2010 Auburn Tigers. Obviously, we will be getting at least one more season out of the stellar dual-threat quarterback for the Gamecocks. Who all is he up against for it?

Here are the latest Heisman Trophy odds after spring practice. Odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Garrett Nussmeier (QB, LSU): +800

Arch Manning (QB, Texas): +800

Cade Klubnik (QB, Clemson): +1000

Jeremiah Smith (WR, Ohio State): +1200

Julian Sayin (QB, Ohio State): +1300

Dante Moore (QB, Oregon): +1600

LaNorris Sellers (QB, South Carolina): +1600

DJ Lagway (QB, Florida): +1600

Drew Allar (QB, Penn State): +1600

Carson Beck (QB, Miami): +2500

Sellers is tied for the sixth-best odds to win the Heisman with Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway and Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar. While all three are quality to promising college quarterbacks, none do it for me like Sellers. I would actually take Sellers ahead of a few players with better Heisman Trophy odds than him right now.

Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubnik and Jeremiah Smith are fine, but what are doing with the other two?

LaNorris Sellers is not getting enough respect with Heisman Trophy odds

The reason why I am okay with Nussmeier and Smith having better odds than him is Nussmeier is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of LSU. Smith is not even draft eligible yet, but he is the most talented player in college football as the Ohio State Buckeyes' electrifying receiver. While I prefer Sellers to Klubnik, I believe in the upside of the Clemson Tigers quarterback.

That being said, I need to see something, anything out of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and Smith's Ohio State teammate in quarterback Julian Sayin before I crown them. Again, both could be fantastic players in college football, but I have yet to see them start more than a combined two games between the two of them. We have to be patient before crowing either player.

But then again, this post is not about who is ahead of Sellers, but rather what he can do about it. If South Carolina were to make the College Football Playoff for the first time ever this season, Sellers will play a huge part in that. Klubnik could have the better overall team, as could Manning, Sayin/Smith and maybe even Nussmeier, but I know what player may end up being the most valuable for his team.

This could totally blow up in my face, but Sellers at +1600 is about as good of odds as you can do.