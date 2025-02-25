For many (myself included), Luka Doncic representing the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't truly set in yet. The Slovenian megastar donning a uniform other than that of the Dallas Mavericks is also borderline-incomprehensible. But that reality will hit everyone like a ton of bricks when he faces his former team for the first time on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles hosts the Mavericks in one of the most highly anticipated regular-season matchups in recent NBA history Between Doncic's star power, the stunning blockbuster trade and the narrative surrounding the swap, the stage is set for an all-time revenge game.

Already well-regarded as one of the fiercest competitors in basketball, Doncic reportedly had a "beast awakened inside of him" after hearing public concerns about his weight/conditioning (concerns that were almost certainly floated by GM Nico Harrison and the Dallas front office by way of justifying an injustifiable trade). The Mavs bashing the five-time All-NBA floor general as he left further ignited his flame, perfectly encapsulated by the latest Jordan Brand ad.

Luka Doncic changes plates on his prized Regara in a new joint from Jordan Brand ahead of tonight’s Mavs-Lakers game pic.twitter.com/lI8AAttziJ — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) February 25, 2025

New Jordan ad (literally) puts more fuel in the tank for Luka Doncic vs. Mavs

In the short clip, an animated version of (presumably) Doncic swaps the janky old Dallas license plate on his Koenigsegg Regera for a California "77" one. He's a car enthusiast with an extensive collection, with this vehicle being one of his favorites.

The background music is also a subtle jab at the Mavericks organization, a snippet from George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas." Then, once Doncic gets situated in his fancy purple and gold automobile, the screen cuts to black with a four-word slogan: "Full Tank. No Mercy."

Jordan Brand wrote the motto in big, bold red letters for everyone to see. The company is showing full support for Doncic, one of its signature athletes, as he prepares for his inaugural clash against the Mavericks.

Doncic already has a Hall of Fame resume in his age-26 campaign, and many envisioned him being a Maverick for life, including Luka himself. Naturally, there will be plenty of emotion as he tries to take vengeance on Dallas. Nonetheless, it's awesome to see the Jordan Brand have his back.