New Lions rookie off to concerning start at minicamp

Detroit Lions first-round pick Tyleik Williams "did next to nothing" on the first practice of rookie minicamp, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. The Ohio State standout defensive tackle's concerningly still tending to the hamstring injury he suffered while running the 40-yard dash at the Buckeyes' pro day.

Birkett states that Detroit is "playing things safe" with its 2025 No. 28 overall selection ($). Williams also deemed his inactivity "precautionary." Call it proceeding with care or whatever you want, but missing your first day of work because of health isn’t good. Specifically, when an organization significantly invested in you not too long ago.

Since getting hurt in March, Williams has done his best to downplay the matter. Not long after the incident, he took to social media, declaring it a "cramp" and "nothing serious." But it's been over a month, and the Lions still aren't ready to let him on the field. What gives?

For whatever it's worth, this isn't Detroit's first rodeo when it comes to letting high-end prospects entering the league injured take their time recovering. The Lions experienced a similar situation with 2024 second-round selection Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who had a core muscle procedure during his final collegiate season. However, that may not be an inspiring example, considering the rising second-year cornerback was limited to 46 defensive snaps across eight games as a rookie.

Whenever Williams is deemed ready to go, he's expected to make an immediate impact for the Lions' defense. Detroit will lean on him early with star nose tackle Alim McNeill's recovery from a torn ACL anticipated to carry into the regular season. Together, they will form a duo that wreaks havoc and mucks things up inside.

Williams boasts incredible size, especially for a three-tech interior defensive lineman. His sturdy base, strong, massive hands, physicality/strength at the point of attack and light feet make him difficult to deal with in one-on-one situations. The 22-year-old has all the tools to be a disruptive presence in the middle of the trenches, assuming issues like this don't persist.

Despite not being a dominant pass rusher, Williams can push the pocket from the interior, which will help sack artist Aidan Hutchinson on the edge. He earned consecutive Third Team All-Big Ten nods in 2023 and 2024, showcasing what makes him such a force. Fittingly, NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein's scouting profile comparison for the former Buckeye is his new Lions teammate/mentor, McNeill.