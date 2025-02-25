Sizzling new-look Warriors could get even stronger in short order with latest Jonathan Kuminga update

Vibes couldn't be much better surrounding the Golden State Warriors since adding Jimmy Butler ahead of this year's NBA trade deadline. They've gone 5-1 since pulling the trigger on the blockbuster multi-team swap that landed them the superstar wing, practically changing their fortunes overnight. And now, the suddenly rich are on the verge of getting even richer.

Addressing the media before Golden State's 126-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Jonathan Kuminga is nearing a return. The talented young forward has been out of the lineup since Jan. 5 due to a "significant" right ankle sprain but is ostensibly progressing.

Jonathan Kuminga scrimmaged yesterday. First 5-on-5 live contact. Important step in his impending return. Kuminga will miss these next two home games and be re-evaluated prior to five-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/ACmmgJiuj6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 23, 2025

Sizzling new-look Warriors could get even stronger in short order with the latest Jonathan Kuminga update

Kerr told reporters that Kuminga had a "good" scrimmage in his first five-on-five activity since getting hurt (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic). It's a step in the right direction and a noteworthy development, foreshadowing a looming comeback.

Moreover, Kerr ruled out Kuminga for Golden State's upcoming home clash with the Charlotte Hornets. But the former left the door open for the latter to suit up at one point during the Warriors' subsequent five-game road trip.

According to Kerr, Kuminga will be re-evaluated after the Warriors face Charlotte. This gives the 22-year-old a chance to take the floor before the calendar flips to March, which is massive news for Golden State.

Before Butler's arrival and sans Kuminga, the Warriors lacked reliable bucket-getters alongside franchise icon Stephen Curry. But the legendary sharpshooter might have a pair of robust scorers with a knack for getting downhill and pressuring the rim sooner rather than later. The complementary offensive skill sets can present matchup nightmares for opponents.

Before going down, Kuminga averaged career-highs across the board, posting 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on .459/.345/.639 shooting splits. With Butler in the mix, the 2021 No. 7 overall pick may even hit another gear.