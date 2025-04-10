A new NBA block king is emerging and he'll be a hot commodity on the trade market

There could be a new block king in the NBA, with Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler leading the field. Kessler is leading the league (due to Victor Wembanyama only playing 46 games), averaging 2.4 blocks per game. So, Kessler could stake his claim with the season coming to an end as the NBA’s new block king, but on somewhat of a technicality.

Beyond that, Kessler has had a great season and is only three years into his career. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before contenders come knocking at the Jazz’ door looking to pry him away. There are plenty of teams good enough to compete but are missing one or two pieces to their puzzle.

Almost every NBA contender could use Walker Kessler in their rotation

Look at a team like Golden State, which has frequently lacked size up front. The Warriors could use a big body rim protector. Draymond Green averages one block per game, and he’s the only player for the Warriors doing that. Imagine having Kessler as that last line of defense, swatting shots away left and right.

In the first three years of Kessler’s pro career, he hasn’t averaged less than 2.3 blocks per game in a season. In his rookie campaign, Kessler posted 173 total blocks. Last year he had 154 (in 10 fewer games played) and this season he’s got 138 in 58 games. If he can stay away from having his nose broken, he’d be able to accumulate even more blocks. He's currently done for the season, explained in a statement from the Utah Jazz on his injury.

”Walker Kessler sustained a nasal fracture during the first quarter vs. Houston on April 2. He also displayed concussion symptoms following the game and was entered into the concussion protocol. Today, once the nasal swelling subsided, he was examined by an ear, nose and throat doctor at University of Utah Health and it was determined that the nasal fracture will not require surgery, which allows him to continue to move forward in the concussion protocol.”

Despite this, there will undoubtedly be teams in the offseason looking to upgrade defensively, so Kessler should be at the top of plenty of teams' lists this summer.