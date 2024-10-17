3 changes the Saints need to make to get back on track, beginning against Denver on Thursday night
The New Orleans Saints looked like their defense needed a complete overhaul in a 51-27 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. Slight problem, though, they play on Thursday night against Denver and offensive guru head coach Sean Payton, formerly the Saints coach.
Meanwhile, the passing game is at a disadvantage with rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler set to start for the second time for injured regular starter Derek Carr (oblique). Rattler played well in his debut last week against Tampa Bay early but ended up missing receivers and throwing two interceptions. And now he won't have his top two receivers as Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) are both out. Shaheed may miss the rest of the season with knee surgery. One solution will be more focus on the running game. A second will be throwing more to quality tight ends.
Defense needs to tackle better and get a better game plan
The Saints defense allowed the second-most yards in franchise history with 594 in the Tampa Bay loss and the most since 2004. Much of those football fields of yards came after missed tackles.
"We've got to figure out ways to play better," said Saints coach Dennis Allen, who was a successful defensive coordinator with the Saints before getting the head coaching job after the 2021 season. That's when he replaced "retiring" head coach Sean Payton — now Denver's coach and primed for a big homecoming in the Superdome.
The Saints obviously need to tackle better as they have had no less than 38 missed tackles over their last three games with 16 against Tampa Bay. Practice it more, and make it a regular part of practice every day. The Saints have played like they haven't worked on tackling since mini-camp — if then.
"Tackling has been an issue," Allen said. "But the execution (before the tackle) has been a big issue."
Too often, Saints' defenders are alone on an island trying to tackle a back or receiver in open spaces. Too often, defenders are scrambling to get where they're supposed to be. That happened on a critical play in the loss to Philadelphia in week three. A better game plan could help. Perhaps a simpler approach.
"If you're not executing at a high level, then certainly I've got to look at what we're doing and make sure I'm coaching it right and being too complicated," Allen said. "We've got to make sure our guys understand the fundamentals and the technique."
Sounds simple enough, but not with Payton coming to town for the first time as a head coach since making the Saints one of the most consistent playoff teams in the NFL from 2006-20.
"He does a really good job of identifying areas of weakness that he wants to try to attack," Allen said. "That will be something that we have to deal with come Thursday night."
Payton will have a lot of weak areas from which to choose. A foodie while living in New Orleans, Payton picking the right plays against this defense could be like selecting a restaurant in the Big Easy - you can't lose either way.
Focus on the running game and Alvin Kamara
With elite wide receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) out, the Saints have several inexperienced backups trying to replace them while going with an inexperienced quarterback. Do not make it that much harder on rookie starter Spencer Rattler.
Let him hand off or pitch more to running back Alvin Kamara, who is No. 7 in the NFL in rushing with 428 yards on 104 carries. Yet, Kamara had only 13 carries last week in a game that was close into the third quarter. He is averaging only 17 carries a game. Kamara has caught 28 passes for 238 yards and is among the NFL leaders in yards from scrimmage. Until the receivers get back, make Kamara the workhorse.
That's especially true in Week 7. While the Denver defense has been formidable, its rushing defense is just 14th in the NFL this season in yards allowed at 114.2 per game. It would behoove the Saints to exploit that with the Broncos coming in at No. 4 overall defensively and No. 5 against the pass this season.
The Saints offensive line continues to be beat up with starting right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) out for this game and starting center Erik McCoy (groin) also out. Guard Lucas Patrick (chest) is questionable but expected to play. Still, amazingly, that is the healthiest the offensive line has been in recent weeks. Give them a break and let them focus on the running game chiefly. Particularly with the versatile running back/tight end/Wildcat QB Taysom Hill (lung, rib) with a chance to play Thursday.
"It's pain and functionality," Allen said. "I think he's probably doubtful for this week, but I'm hopeful for the following week."
So, you're telling me there's a chance? When Hill has been available this season, the Saints' running game has been noticeably better. If not Hill, let Rattler run on some designed plays. He did gain 27 yards on four carries last week.
Throw more to the tight ends
With the receivers out as mentioned above, a rookie quarterback like Rattler could have an easier time finding tight ends Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson on shorter routes. Each catches the ball and runs well.
Moreau caught two passes for 54 yards with a 41-yard reception last week. And Johnson caught three for 48 with a 27-yard strike. Throwing to them more until the new receivers catch on and Olave comes back.