3 bold predictions for Saints at Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8
Several days off to get away from it all, with the all being five straight losses, could help the sad sack Saints (2-5) regroup and clear their collective heads. They play at the Los Angeles Chargers (3-3) today (3:05 p.m. central, FOX) before Saints fans start stockpiling grocery sacks to put over their heads at games.
The Chargers are favored by a touchdown, which is quite a bit for a team that has lost its third game of four last week on Monday Night Football, 17-15, at then-2-3 Arizona. The Saints return five key starters, which will help on the field and mentally as in an emotional lift.
So, take the Saints and the touchdown. Here are three reasons why:
3. Saints return 5 starters, including WR Chris Olave and TE/RB Taysom Hill
New Orleans' only elite receiver at the moment is third-year veteran Chris Olave with deep threat Rashid Shaheed lost for the season with a knee injury suffered in the loss to Tampa Bay in Week 6. Olave, who has 23 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown, missed the Saints' last game against Denver after suffering the concussion against Tampa Bay. He is coming off back-to-back, 1,000-yard seasons and gives rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler a chance.
Rattler will be starting his third game for the injured Derek Carr (oblique). Rattler will also feel a little better with starting right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) returning. Ruiz last played in the week three loss to Philadelphia. If the battered Rattler, who has a minor hip injury, needs a break, Wildcat quarterback/tight end/running back Taysom Hill can spell him. The versatile Hill (lung, rib) will be back for the first time since the loss at Atlanta in week four.
Other starters back from injury will be left guard Lucas Patrick (chest) and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring).
And, just in case Rattler struggles and so does backup Jake Haener, the Saints could have Carr. Carr did not practice this week, but he did return to throwing after suffering the injury on Oct. 7 in the loss at Kansas City on Monday Night Football.
"Potentially, yeah," Saints coach Dennis Allen said Friday of Carr. "We'll see where he's at come Sunday."
2. Chargers not in great shape either
First-year coach Jim Harbaugh has some key injuries of his own to deal with against the Saints. Top wide receiver Ladd McConkey (hip) is questionable. He has 24 catches on the season for 265 yards and two touchdowns in six games. If he doesn't play, he will be missed by an offense that has scored 15 points or less in its three losses.
Also, wide receiver Quentin Johnston (ankle) is doubtful. He has 14 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns in five games. Veteran wide receiver D.J. Chark (groin) has not played all season and remains on injured reserve. Backup receiver Derius Davis (hamstring) is doubtful as well. So, quarterback Justin Herbert is running out of targets fast.
1. History on Saints side, and here is some lagniappe
New Orleans has not lost six straight games in almost two decades. so the odds should be on the Saints' side, right? The sixth setback in a row happened in the Hurricane Katrina-torn 2005 season when the Saints lost, 24-17, at New England on Nov. 20.
The Saints finished 3-13 that year without a home stadium as the Superdome roof was shredded by the storm. In temporary homes, New Orleans was 0-4 in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge and 1-2 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, where then-owner Tom Benson had business interests. He wanted to move the team there permanently before NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue blocked him. Sean Payton replaced Jim Haslett after the season. The Saints signed Drew Brees from San Diego. And the rest was history.
From the lagniappe (New Orleans speak for something extra) department, there is this. Should the Saints somehow get by the Chargers, they get to play at 1-6 Carolina next week. The Saints beat Carolina, 47-10, in the opener. So, a two-game winning streak is possible to put the Saints at 4-5. There's some motivation.