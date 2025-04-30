New Packers signing being pushed off the roster after the NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers finally selected a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, picking Texas Longhorns standout Matthew Golden 23rd overall. He adds WR1 ability to a deep pass-catching room in Green Bay, with the potential to emerge as Jordan Love's favorite target on day one.

Golden's arrival also complicates the outlook for wideouts further down the depth chart, none more so than offseason signee Mecole Hardman. The former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl hero inked a one-year, $1.5 million contract with $150,000 guaranteed at signing. He has utility on special teams and is a notorious big-play threat, but Golden will severely restrict the window of opportunity for Hardman.

Green Bay's WR room has never lacked for depth during Love's tenure, just top-end talent. Golden should fix that issue, but his arrival gives the Packers a lot of a good thing. Hardman profiles as nothing more than a third-string option right now. There's a good chance he begins the season on the practice squad or outright in need of a new job.

For Hardman, an accomplished vet with gas left in the tank, this is a tough break. He deserves a chance to crack a regular rotation.

Mecole Hardman on Packers roster bubble after Matthew Golden NFL Draft pick

Hardman hasn't exactly lost a step at 27 years old. His involvement and production has been on a steady decline in recent years, though. He appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs last season, reeling in 12 catches on 14 targets for 90 yards. Six of his catches moved the chains for Kansas City, but he was mostly relegated to quick-hitting underneath routes, rather than his trademark vertical bombs.

He has not exceeded 25 catches in a season since 2021. After a Pro Bowl rookie season for Kansas City, Hardman's involvement in the offense has slowly waned. He maintains value, again, with the special teams unit, but he probably signed in Green Bay with hopes of earning a regular target share. Golden hurts his chances there, obviously.

Golden was the top-ranked wide receiver on a lot of boards, excluding two-way phenom Travis Hunter. A former Houston star who transferred to Texas as a junior, Golden quickly emerged as Quinn Ewers' favorite long-range target. He logged 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging a healthy 17.0 yards per catch with the Longhorns.

At 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds, Golden is a prototypical athlete for a receiver in his mold. He will create separation down the field and explode through gaps after the catch. He's immediately one of the quickest and most dynamic big-play threats in the NFL, doubtlessly empowered by Jordan Love's powerful arm.

Whereas Hardman once made sense as a niche option to stretch the field and take the lid off of opposing defenses, Golden will now occupy that niche — and a far more robust role — as Green Bay's primary investment at the wide receiver position.

Football is a business at the end of the day and very little is guaranteed. Hardman could not foresee Golden's arrival when he put pen to paper in Green Bay, but now the Super Bowl champ's job security is in doubt with training camp on the horizon.