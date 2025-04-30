New Panthers WR Hunter Renfrow wins over Carolina fans with one message

The Carolina Panthers surrounding quarterback Bryce Young with as much weaponry as possible as he heads into the most pivotal season of his young career.

Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was expected to develop into the team’s first franchise quarterback since Cam Newton. Instead, the Alabama quarterback has been unable to lift Carolina out of the doldrums. The Panthers shipped away running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver D.J. Moore in trades prior to the 2023 season, leaving Young with few reliable targets in his rookie season. Along with the lack of perimeter talent, Carolina’s subpar offensive line has created inadequate conditions for the development of any young quarterback.

Since then, Carolina has made every attempt to restock their offense. Despite spending their first-round pick on a wide receiver for the second consecutive season, the Panthers continued to add depth by signing former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in free agency.

Renfrow, a South Carolina native, grew up as a Panthers fan who idolized players like quarterback Jake Delhomme, tight end Greg Olsen and linebacker Luke Kuechly, per Panthers reporter Darin Grantt.

“I'm from the Carolinas, born in Myrtle Beach, went to school at Clemson, and so the opportunity to come back here and be a part of Carolina, the people are special to me, the place is special to me,” Renfrow said. “I'm probably a little biased, but I would tell them when I was in Vegas, you know, the Carolinas are the best place in the world. I would tell my teammates that over and over. And watching Cam Newton in the Super Bowl, just a lot of good memories. I've been a Carolina Panther fan my whole life.”

Not biased just speaking facts pic.twitter.com/lfXegUAbYH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 30, 2025

Hunter Renfrow couldn’t be happier to join the Carolina Panthers

Renfrow spent the first five seasons of his career with the Raiders, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He earned a Pro Bowl nod for his breakout campaign in 2021, which he finished with 103 receptions for 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. His production took a dip over the following two seasons, but that may have been a byproduct of the Raiders’ deteriorating roster.

Renfrow was out of football last season after he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune condition that left him with weight loss, fatigue and fevers. He’s back to feeling healthy and could be a valuable asset for a Carolina team that finished as the third-worst scoring offense in 2024. Renfrow has proven to be capable of providing production from the slot, whether it’s as a backup or a starter.

Along with Renfrow, Carolina added Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They’re also hoping 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette will take a step forward in his sophomore season. The Panthers wide receiver room will be led by the veteran presence of Adam Thielen, who led the team with 615 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season.

One of Carolina’s new additions should help the team’s passing game take a significant step forward. If the offense remains stagnant, it may be time to scouting quarterback prospects in next year’s draft class.