New Patriot on thin ice already with minicamp, OTAs starting soon

After posting a 4-13 record back-to-back seasons, the New England Patriots were aggressive this offseason. They fired Jerod Mayo, who only lasted one year after being anointed as a successor to Bill Belichick, and hired former Patriot linebacker and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Patriots were aggressive in free agency, spending a total of $295.9 million on 10 free agents, making them one of the biggest spenders in the league. One of the players signed was edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, who signed a one-year, $5 million deal.

Chaisson, a former first-round pick in the 2020 draft out of LSU(20th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars). He was one of the standouts on the LSU team that won a national title in 2019, but also one of five standouts(Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Queen, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire being the other) that were drafted in the first round from the 2020 NFL Draft.

For Chiasson, this is already on his third NFL team at the young of age of 25 after signing with the Patriots. After leaving Jacksonville, he signed and played for the Las Vegas Raiders after being released from the Carolina Panthers just before the start of 2024 season.

K’Lavon Chaisson still faces a challenge to make the Patriots ahead of the 2025 season.

The Patriots drafted LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson in the 5th round(146th) after he had a breakout season in 2024, and some had him drafted as high as the second round.

Bradyn Swinson being picked this late is UNREAL.



The film is outstanding and his win rate on true pass sets was 30%, second best in the entire class and ahead of Abdul Carter (29%), James Pearce (27%), and Mykel Williams (14%).



STEAL for the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/1bREDsZf0x — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 26, 2025

Many draft experts are high on him and consider him a potential steal of this year's draft. And both players' LSU backgrounds offer a unique narrative going to OTAs and training camps. It would be an ultimate irony if Chaisson, a former LSU star, is eventually replaced by another former LSU standout in Swinson.

The Patriots are probably going to make Swinson their pass rush specialist as they ease him into their pass rush rotation. Even if Chaisson is still on the roster before the start of the 2025 season, his playing time could decrease if Swinson proves he is productive and worthy of more playing time as the season goes on. When the Patriots make that decision will undoubtedly be one to watch as the 2025 season unfolds.