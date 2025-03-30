New Ravens CB throws shade at Bengals for joining ‘right side’ of AFC North

In 2024, the Baltimore Ravens rallied in the final weeks to win the AFC North for a second consecutive year. Only two teams in the league scored more points than John Harbaugh’s club, thanks mainly to the dynamic duo of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

Harbaugh’s defense was a different story. No club in the league gave up fewer yards on the ground, but the Ravens’ allowed the second-most passing yards per game in the NFL. General manager Eric DeCosta has made limited moves in free agency for any number of reasons. However, Baltimore has added a cornerback very familiar with the teams in the AFC North.

Chidobe Awuzie took a small jab at his old team, the Cincinnati Bengals

A second-round draft choice by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie inked a three-year, $21.75 million contract with the Bengals in 2021 (via Spotrac). In ’24, the Tennessee Titans came calling, and Awuzie signed with the organization to the tune of three years and $36 million. It was a disappointing year for the team and the player, who managed to appear in only eight contests. The Titans released him earlier this year, and he’s now a member of the Ravens.

“I’m really excited,” said Awuzie to Ravens’ Digital Host Garrett Downing. “I know this is some real dog-eat-dog world out here in this division. It’s really last man standing type of football. You’re gonna really fight and claw to see who’s gonna win each game. It doesn’t matter the person’s record at the time. These games always come down to the wire. I’m excited to go against all these teams, and now being on this side of it, I think I’m on the right side.”

Recent history would indicate that he’s correct. In his final season with the Bengals in 2023, the Ravens took a pair from their division rivals from the Queen City. Last season, while Awuzie was in Nashville, Baltimore swept Cincinnati for the second consecutive year. This despite the fact that Harbaugh’s team allowed 38 and 34 points, respectively. In those losses, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow combined to throw for 820 yards and nine scores (1 interception). Of course, the former Bengals’ defender is more than aware with Burrow is capable of.