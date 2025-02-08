New Ryan Day contract details reveal massive buyout for Ohio State head coach
By Scott Rogust
What a whirlwind year it has been for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. After losing to the Michigan Wolverines for the fourth consecutive year, the Buckeyes locked in and went on the run of runs in the 12-team College Football Playoff. And the history books will show that Day and Ohio State are the winners of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff after last defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
As he was celebrating the National Championship, Day was rewarded with a brand new contract by Ohio State, earning $12.5 million per year over seven years. That makes him the second-highest paid head coach in all of college football.
Even with a national title on his resume, the pressure is still going to be on Day to continue to keep them in contention. And the Buckeyes think he can get the job done, thanks in part to some additional details on his new contract. Specifically, his buyout.
Ryan Day's contract details: Ohio State head coach's buyout revealed
According to Ralph D. Russo and Chris Vianni of The Athletic (subscription required), Day's buyout is $11.5 million per year remaining on his contract if he were to be fired without cause. In that case, as of this writing, the current buyout before the start of the season, would be $80.5 million.
If Day were to take another job in the future before the contract expires in 2031, the buyout starts at $6 million. However, that buyout falls to $4 million on Jan. 31, 2026, and will continue to decrease every year.
The Buckeyes have belief in Day, even during the years in which they fell short of winning a national championship. With each loss to Michigan, the noise from frustrated Buckeyes fans got louder. But the Buckeyes showcased their talent when it mattered most — in win-or-go-home games in the Playoff.
This new deal by no means lessens the pressure on Day. If anything, this will give those unhappy with his performance as head coach even more fuel, now that the buyout price is known.