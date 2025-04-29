New Seahawks signing being pushed off the roster after the NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks completely transformed their offense after bringing on OC Klint Kubiak.

Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are gone. Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp are in. The Seahawks will take a whole new approach this season, but not without a couple familiar faces. Among them is Drew Lock, who inked a two-year, $5 million contract to return to Seattle after a brief sabbatical with the New York Giants.

This felt like a no-brainer for all sides. Lock put together a couple strong starts for the Seahawks in 2023 and parlayed that into a hefty investment from New York, where he started five games and threw for 1,071 yards. That said, with mixed opinions on Darnold's potential, the Seahawks needed a safety net — a Plan B — which Lock provides.

That said, the Seahawks are also investing in the future beyond Darnold, having taken Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with their third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With both Darnold and Lock only under guaranteed contract through this season, one can't help but wonder if Milroe's arrival changes the hierarchy a bit. For all the respect Lock commands as a former second-round selection, he offers nothing close to the long-term upside of Milroe as a foundational piece.

Seahawks' Jalen Milroe pick could push Drew Lock off the roster before he even gets comfortable

Seattle needs to be pragmatic about things. Darnold was a splashy signing, but he's only truly locked up for one season, and nobody really knows how he will perform once removed from Minnesota's pristine offensive ecosystem. Seattle will put plenty of weapons around him and Darnold's arm talent is bonafide, but the Vikings felt like the perfect haven for a fallen star — and he still crumbled down the stretch. Things get harder in Seattle.

If the Seahawks end next season with reservations about the Darnold experience, Milroe is the obvious successor. Lock profiles as a fine backup, but that's all he is. Milroe is one of the very best athletes in the NFL on day one. He has a lot to figure out, especially when it comes to throwing the football, but he also might be the most explosive running quarterback in the league. That alone gives him substantial upside.

Seattle's offense is bound to focus a little bit less on engineering The Big Play with Kupp leading the WR room. He's a versatile route-runner who spends a lot of time on cuts over the middle and screen passes, which allow him to generate chunk gains after the catch and keep the chains moving, even if he's not reeling in 40-yard bombs down the sideline.

That might not play to Darnold's skill set, but it sure does benefit Milroe, whose passing chops lag behind his immense athletic gifts in a real way. Milroe has the tools to develop into more of a long-range weapon, but early on, he will be best suited to a balanced, quick-hitting offense that does not demand too much of his arm. If Seattle can mitigate his interceptions, but still keep Milroe engaged as a passer, his legs will put tremendous stress on opposing defenses.

Darnold is young enough to carry the QB1 mantle for a while, but Milroe is clearly positioned as the next man up. If the Seahawks are as confident in Milroe as they seem to be, there's little reason to stash him behind Lock, whose contract is easily discarded. Put him next up in the queue.