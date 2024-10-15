New update on Tom Brady's ownership stake in Las Vegas Raiders officially ends his playing career
By Austen Bundy
Well, it's official, folks. Tom Brady will be a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders after being approved at the NFL owners meeting on Tuesday.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady has a five percent stake in the club (after a total 10 percent purchase between him and his business partner). He also owns part of the Las Vegas Aces WNBA team.
With the approval official, Brady can now no longer even think about teasing fans with a potential comeback on the field.
That's right, Brady's playing days are officially over as nobody with a stake in a franchise can play for that team or an opposing team, per NFL rules and regulations.
Tom Brady isn't done giving the league headaches just yet
There's still one minor issue the league has to address going forward now that this business deal has been effectively wrapped up. What can Brady the Fox Sports commentator do now that he's an owner?
Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Brady plans on having a "prominent voice" in the Raiders' football operations now that he's part of the organization. However, that prompts a clear conflict of interest problem for the team, Brady, the league and Fox which employs him.
The league has already banned Brady from being present in production meetings, team facilities or practices as part of his commentating job for Fox. As Florio notes, "every other team is an enemy of the Raiders."
But now there's no way he can be objective as a supposed journalist each Sunday, even if he doesn't have Raiders games in any circumstance.
He now has access to privileged information and using any of it, even if not spoken aloud on air, can be classified as a sort of insider trading. It's an ethical dilemma the league has now invited by approving his ownership bid and it's a problem they have to address or face ugly repercussions down the road.