New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Odds, picks, stats and betting trends for Week 13
By Criss Partee
Week 13 and one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL will be renewed with the New York Giants visiting the Dallas Cowboys. These teams are a combined 6-16 this season. Odds makers barely believe in either team as the over/under for this game is set at 37.5. That’s low for this era of NFL football despite scoring dropping overall the past few years. The best thing we can hope for here is that it doesn’t end up being a snooze fest on one of the biggest football days of the year.
Giants vs. Cowboys: What you need to know
This is one of those rivalries that most fans look forward to no matter where these teams are in the standings most years. However, this time, it feels like even the oddsmakers aren’t expecting much from these franchises. These rivals enter Week 13 with backups headlining the headliner for Thanksgiving. It’ll be Tommy DeVito for the Giants and Cooper Rush for the Cowboys.
New York needs a win in the worst way although if they keep losing it could land them one of the top picks in next spring’s NFL Draft. With their shaky quarterback situation that seems like the path the Giants front office has chosen after releasing Daniel Jones earlier this week. The Giants haven’t won a game since the first week of October. They are up to six losses in a row and counting.
Dallas on the other hand ended their five-game skid on Sunday, beating the Washington Commanders in a crazy game where the Cowboys finally got a few breaks. Usually, the ball rarely bounces their way or if it does, they rarely capitalize. The Cowboys took care of business improving to 4-7 and saving their season even if only temporarily. A win against the Giants on Turkey Day and the Cowboys will be 5-7 with 10 days off before their next game on Dec 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Dallas.
Clearly, this game is important for both teams but for completely different reasons. The Cowboys need to keep winning to keep pace in the wild card race. Chances are slim that they’ll make the playoffs but they aren’t eliminated yet. The Giants also need to keep pace but with the other cellar-dwelling teams in the league. Jacksonville, Las Vegas and New York are all tied for the worst record in the NFL. So, the Giants don’t exactly need to start reeling off wins suddenly if they want that No. 1 pick.
Nobody is “advocating” for an NFL team tanking, but let’s be real. The Giants have no shot and need a quarterback plus much more. With or without Jones, this team is bad, and it’s only gotten worse each week. It’s been so bad for the Giants that they probably don’t even need to tank on purpose. Just go on out there and keep doing what you’re doing. Everything will fall into place as it’s supposed to.
How to watch Giants vs. Cowboys live
• Date: Thursday, November 28
• Time: 4:30 pm Eastern
• Site: AT&T Stadium
• City: Irving, TX
• TV/Streaming: FOX, Sling TV, Fubo TV and other streaming services
Latest game odds for Giants vs. Cowboys in Week 13
The latest odds as of Friday via ESPN Bet
• Money line: NYG +165 DAL -195
• Spread: NYG +3.5 DAL -3.5
• Total: Over/Under 37.5
Giants vs. Cowboys team stats and betting trends
• Dallas is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games
• New York is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games
• Dallas’ last 5 home games against New York have hit the over
• New York is 3-8 up against the OVER this season
• Cooper Rush is 6-3 straight-up and ATS as a starter
• New York has failed to cover in their last 5 games
Player news and injuries
• Cowboys – Zack Martin (Questionable)
• Cowboys – Caelen Carson (Questionable)
• Cowboys – Marshawn Kneeland (Questionable)
• Cowboys – Eric Kendricks (Questionable)
• Cowboys – Trevon Diggs (Questionable)
• Cowboys – Tyler Smith (Questionable)
• Cowboys – CeeDee Lamb (Questionable)
• Cowboys – Asim Richards (Questionable)
• Cowboys – Jake Ferguson (Questionable)
• Giants – Evan Neal (Questionable)
• Giants – Theo Johnson (Questionable)
• Giants – Amon Watts (Questionable)
• Giants – Jermaine Eluemunor (Questionable)