3 best QB options for Giants if they draft all-world prospect Travis Hunter at No. 3
By James Nolan
The New York Giants own the third-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which puts them in a tricky situation. Many fans were rooting for the GMEN to lose their final few games of the season to further their chances of landing a top quarterback at No. 1 overall, but a Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts halted that. Joe Schoen and the Giants would love for Shadeur Sanders or Cam Ward to slip into their hands, but it seems unlikely.
If the top-two quarterbacks fall off the board before Joe Schoen and the Giants are up, taking the best player in the draft could be the best bet, and that is cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. It’s unclear if the Colorado standout will play both positions at a high level. However, New York needs secondary help and could use another wideout alongside Malik Nabers. In his final season at Colorado, Hunter recorded 15 receiving touchdowns with 1,258 yards on 96 catches. The 21-year-old also racked up four interceptions in the 2024 season. Selecting Hunter third overall would give the Giants a potential elite cornerback or wideout.
If the Giants can find a veteran to help them improve in 2025, they could always wait to draft a quarterback in the 2026 draft. Arch Manning, Nico Iamaleava, and LaNorris Sellers are intriguing prospects who will headline that draft.
Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will have a tough decision in the draft, as their leashes might not be too long. Many were surprised to see owner John Mara retain his general manager and head coach, as they’ve had back-to-back disappointing seasons. The upcoming offseason will be extremely important for both Daboll and Schoen, as Mara must see the direction of his organization improve. If they don’t draft a quarterback in the first round, bringing in the right veteran is a must. Here are three signal callers New York could turn to.
3. Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins’ time with the Atlanta Falcons is likely wrapping up this offseason. Michael Penix Jr. flashed great potential in the final few weeks of the season, as he recorded 737 passing yards and four total touchdowns in his three starts for the Falcons.
Cousins has three years remaining on his contract with Atlanta. The Falcons have a few options with the veteran QB. If they cut the 36-year-old, they’d owe him $27.5 million. However, if they keep and trade him, they’d pay $37.5 million. Trading him would also be tricky because of his no-trade clause. Whether cut or traded, a new team wouldn’t have to pay him a ton.
If the Giants can snag Cousins in the offseason, it will allow them to win in 2025 and look for a young franchise quarterback in the 2026 draft. Cousins struggled in 2024, but he was coming off an Achilles injury. This past season, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback threw for 3,508 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 games. His best years are behind him, but he still believes he can be a great pass-thrower.
Nabers proved to be one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL in just his first season. Tyrone Tracy also showed his abilities in his rookie season, recording 1,123 scrimmage yards. Cousins would surely elevate the young weapons and give Giants fans hope for a postseason appearance.
2. Free Agent QB Justin Fields
We’ve seen many young quarterbacks resurrect their careers in the past few years. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Geno Smith are just a few that come to mind. Justin Fields is looking to join that list. In six starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, he went 4-2. The 25-year-old recorded five passing touchdowns with just one interception. He also added five touchdowns on the ground. Fields will be turning 26 this year. The young pass-thrower could be a viable target for the Giants this offseason.
Fields won't be commanding a ton of money this offseason. On top of that, the former Ohio State standout hasn’t done enough to get a long-term deal. Signing a one-year prove-it deal with the Giants could allow him to get a contract similar to Smith’s or Mayfield’s in the following offseason.
New York doesn’t have a great offensive line by any measure. Therefore, an explosive runner like Fields could help mask that issue. It would be intriguing to see what Daboll can make of the former first-round pick. He has areas he needs to improve, but he’s an elite athlete. If the head coach can improve his passing skills, New York could have a diamond in the rough if they signed Fields.
1. Free Agent QB Sam Darnold
Many expected Sam Darnold to secure a long-term contract after his phenomenal regular season with the Minnesota Vikings. However, in Week 18 and the Wild Card Round, the 27-year-old took a step back. That said, many are doubtful he’ll still get the long-term deal. Another short-term prove-it-deal could be on the table for Darnold.
If the Giants can get the former third-overall pick on a shorter deal, it might make sense to pursue him. They have an elite pass catcher in Nabers. Darnold struggled in previous seasons, partially due to the lack of talent around him. Once he found a team with talented weapons, he played like an elite quarterback.
This season, the former USC quarterback ranked in the top five in passing yards and touchdowns. Darnold threw for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns. New York would get a great pass-thrower if they could sign the Pro Bowler.
Schoen and Daboll must have a winning season if they want to stick around after next season. The Giants have over $50 million in cap space for next season. They’ll have even more if they restructure Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence's contracts. A contract in the $30 million range for Darnold would still allow them to go after other needs.