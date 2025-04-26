Grading every New York Jets pick in the 2025 NFL Draft: Home run for the new regime?

Things are changing in Florham Park as the New York Jets are starting over with a new regime. While the past two years saw the Jets go for as many style points as possible, trying to win immediately with Aaron Rodgers, new general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn went the opposite direction to try and build their franchise with a proper foundation.

The result was a relatively drama-free draft that saw the team's first few picks go hand-in-hand with most mock drafts and address key needs on the roster. New York also stayed out of the quarterback market, sticking to their pre-draft assertions that Justin Fields is the unquestioned starter for them in 2025.

OT Armand Membou, Missouri (Round 1, Pick 7)

Despite plenty of smoke tying New York to Tyler Warren in the pre-draft process, the obvious choice at No. 7 was going to be Membou if he made it to them. Glenn's time in Detroit allowed him to see how the Lions fortified their offensive line before addressing flashier positions and Membou filled the Jets' biggest remaining hole at right tackle.

While some teams may have shied away from Membou due to the fact he worked exclusively at right tackle in college, his skill set fit perfectly with the Jets, who already drafted their left tackle of the future last year in Olu Fashanu. Drafting Membou gives New York the potential to have a Top 5 offensive line in the league with no starter over the age of 30, which fits the Detroit building mode to a T.

Grade: A

TE Mason Taylor, LSU (Round 2, Pick 42)

Taking a tackle in Round 1 made tight end the top priority in the second and LSU's Taylor was a perfect fit on that front. The son of Hall-of-Famer and former Jet Jason Taylor, Mason was the first tight end in LSU history to post a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season for the Tigers.

In a deep class for tight ends, Mougey played the value game correctly and landed a player who isn't as dynamic as Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland (both of whom went in Round 1) but is a good scheme fit to give Fields a security blanket over the middle. Taylor should start immediately for the Jets and has been compared to Zach Ertz, who has had a long and productive NFL career.

Grade: A+

CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State (Round 3, Pick 73)

New York loves drafting Florida State players and lands another here in Thomas, a press corner who Glenn (a former Pro Bowl corner himself) will be thrilled to get his hands on. Thomas fits the mold of a prototypical press-man corner at 6-foot-2 and with enough foot speed to keep pace with the league's most dynamic receivers.

The Jets needed cornerback help after D.J. Reed left for Detroit in free agency but there are questions about how much Thomas will play after Mougey gave a big contract to former Ravens' starter Brandon Stephens in free agency. You can never have too many good corners in the pass-happy NFL, however, so the Jets will surely find a use for Thomas in 2025.

Grade: B

WR Arian Smith, Georgia (Round 4, Pick 110)

Wide receiver is a need for the Jets and they added depth at the position with Smith, who offers game-breaking speed after running a 4.36-second 40 at the combine. That kind of speed gives Smith the ability to take the top off of defenses and special teams value as a gunner, which could give him an inside track to being on the active roster on game day.

In terms of actually being a receiver, Smith is very raw as a route-runner and had 10 drops last season, which is problematic in the NFL. This pick is a developmental project for the Jets, who will likely view this as an opportunity to add a player with elite speed that you can't teach, but this was certainly a reach for the top of Day 3.

Grade: D

S Malachi Moore, Alabama (Round 4, Pick 130)

New York traded back into the fourth round to land Moore, a four-year starter at Alabama, at the cost of a fifth and sixth-round pick in this year's draft. After former head coach Robert Saleh didn't put much emphasis on the safety position in his defensive scheme, Glenn has vowed to do the opposite, adding Andre Cisco in free agency and securing the services of Moore by moving off of some extra Day 3 picks.

Moore is not the best in coverage but is capable enough of playing deep while also offering strong skills in run support. Scouts were also impressed by Moore's instincts and leadership capabilities, making him the kind of player that Glenn would love to mold into an eventual starter on his defense.

Grade: B-

LB Francisco Mauigoa, Miami (Round 5, Pick 162

Linebacker depth was an underrated need for the Jets, who cut C.J. Mosley after the season and have Quincy Williams playing 2025 on an expiring contract. Mauigoa was productive for the Hurricanes, leading the team in tackles each of the past two years, and works well attacking the line of scrimmage.

There is still work for Mauigoa to do in terms of play recognition, particularly in coverage situations, but he has a chance to be a rotational player as a rookie. Glenn likely is eyeing Mauigoa as a potential starter for the future if Williams leaves after the season but time will tell if New York's coaching staff can get the most out of him.

Grade: C

EDGE Tyler Baron, Miami (Round 5, Pick 176)

Mougey got back into the fifth round by swapping fifth and sixth-round picks with Baltimore in 2026 for the right to land Baron, an intriguing edge rusher out of Miami. Baron spent the first four years of his college career at Tennessee before transferring to Miami last season, when he led the team in several pass-rushing categories but was considered a disappointment overall.

There are some unique physical traits to like with Baron but his technique is inconsistent, which is where Glenn and his coaching staff will look to work on refining that technique to get the most out of Baron. There is need for depth on the Jets' defensive line, which has seen a talent drain over the past few years, and Baron will have a chance to play a rotational role as a rookie.

Grade: C