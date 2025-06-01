New York Knicks' blueprint: Signings, draft picks, and trades for 2026 title run

The New York Knicks are officially eliminated from the NBA Playoffs after their 125-108 loss against the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. On the biggest stage in the East, a rematch 25 years in the making saw two completely different teams go head-to-head in one of the most entertaining series of the 2025 postseason.

As Indiana rides off into the sunset, inevitably facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, it’s officially the offseason for New York. A completely new-look team that saw the arrival of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges resulted in a 51-31 record, third in the Eastern Conference, and ultimately the biggest leap in recent franchise history.

Jalen Brunson and Towns became the first Knicks teammates to become All-Star starters in 50 years. Josh Hart set the franchise single-season record for triple-doubles with nine, and New York became the first team in NBA history to win consecutive playoff games after trailing by 20+ points. That’s not just accomplished by any given lineup on any given day, but by a team that never once stopped fighting down the stretch.

Now, as the Knicks officially enter the offseason, their focus shifts from survival to sustainability. What’s next for a franchise closer than it’s been in decades?

Current Roster Overview

Starters: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Bench: Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson

Reserves: Tyler Kolek, Pacome Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti

The Knicks will have four open roster spots heading into the offseason, with Landry Shamet, Cameron Payne, and Precious Achiuwa all on expiring contracts.

Offseason Needs

Backup forward capable of defending and shooting

Bench scoring (Knicks ranked 30th in total and average bench points)

NBA Draft: Who Do the Knicks Select?

As it stands, New York currently holds the 50th pick in the NBA Draft, their only selection this year after trading their first-rounder to Brooklyn in the Mikal Bridges deal. Last season, the Knicks struck gold with the selections of Pacome Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti, and Tyler Kolek.

Dadiet, at just 19 years old, spent most of the season in the G League, improving his three-point shooting and developing his game. Kolek, the 34th overall pick, struggled to find consistent minutes due to Tom Thibodeau’s preference for veterans like McBride, Payne, and Delon Wright. Despite logging just 296 minutes across 41 games, Kolek flashed promising passing and high-level IQ. Hukporti, the 58th pick, appeared in 25 games, playing 217 minutes as a capable backup when needed, particularly on the glass and in interior defense.

Potential targets for the Knicks at pick 50:

Eric Dixon (Villanova): ESPN projects Dixon to New York to maintain the Villanova pipeline. A fifth-year forward who led the Big East in scoring (23.3 PPG), he offers stretch-four versatility and experience.

Kam Jones (Marquette): Sports Illustrated suggests Jones, a 6’4" guard who averaged 19.2 points and 5.9 assists on 48.3% shooting. A former teammate of Kolek, Jones could slide in as an offensive spark off the bench.

Johni Broome (Auburn): Yahoo Sports projects the Knicks could get a steal in the 2024-25 SEC Player of the Year. Broome posted 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game and would add immediate frontcourt depth and defense.

NBA Free Agency: Signings

This offseason could be the most impactful in years for the Knicks. With $200 million in salary committed and four open roster spots, their flexibility is tight. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks:

“The Knicks are $385K over the first apron and $11.5M below the second. They will get $3.5M in relief if the team option on P.J. Tucker is declined. If they use the $5.7M tax midlevel exception, the second apron is triggered. Trades cannot aggregate contracts if post-transaction salary exceeds the second apron.”

New York may need to prioritize affordable depth over high-profile names, especially if they move on from Shamet and Achiuwa. Given the current market, the pool of available players isn't anything worth jumping out of your seat for.

Top free-agent targets (realistic fits):

Doug McDermott: Shot 43.6% from three with the Kings. Could provide floor spacing and backup minutes at forward.

Alec Burks: Averaged 7.3 points in 17.6 minutes with Miami. A Thibodeau favorite who could return on a team-friendly deal.

Nicolas Batum: Veteran presence with high IQ, shot 43.3% from three. A cheaper alternative to P.J. Tucker.

NBA Free Agency: Trades

While Tom Thibodeau's job is reportedly secure, the Knicks may explore trading from a position of strength.

Some speculate Mikal Bridges could be moved due to his playoff scoring dip. Others argue Karl-Anthony Towns’ defensive liabilities are too glaring. However, either move would require a major roster reshuffle.

Star-level targets (unlikely, but possible):

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kevin Durant

Ja Morant

Acquiring such players would require moving multiple starters and gutting the bench.

More realistic trade chip: Mitchell Robinson. Despite an outstanding postseason (second-most extra possessions created in a playoff run since 1974), Robinson's value is at an all-time high.

Possible trade targets:

Herb Jones (Pelicans): Elite defender and three-point shooter. Finished top five in DPOY voting and made All-Defensive First Team.

Corey Kispert (Wizards): 11.6 PPG off the bench, strong shooter. May thrive in a winning culture.

Trading Robinson would elevate Ariel Hukporti to a larger role, with the hope he matures into a cost-effective replacement.

What It’ll Take to Win the 2026 NBA Finals

Jalen Brunson maintains MVP-level play and stays healthy

Towns sustains offensive efficiency while improving defensively

One bench player (Kolek, Dadiet, or McBride) makes a leap

Thibodeau commits to a deeper rotation in the regular season

OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges bring consistent two-way impact

"The utmost confidence -- overconfident, seriously," Brunson said. "There's not an ounce of any type of doubt. I'm that confident with this group."

The Knicks' window is open, but this offseason is critical. If New York executes the right moves — and avoids over-correcting — they could take the next step in 2026: winning the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973.