New York Knicks record, statistics, and other history on Christmas Day

Tis' the Season for the New York Knicks on Christmas Day.

By Joseph Kallan

Dec 21, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after making a three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks and Christmas Day have become synonymous in NBA history, with the team holding the distinction of playing the most games on the holiday. For both die-hard fans and casual viewers, these matchups are more than just games — they're celebrations of basketball culture and tradition. Here's a deeper dive into the Knicks' history and highlights on Christmas Day.

Why Christmas Day games are special for the Knicks

The Knicks’ place on Christmas Day speaks to their iconic status as one of the NBA's original franchises and their central role in league history. New York’s location, storied fanbase, and historical significance make them a marquee draw for holiday matchups.

Although their overall Christmas Day record (24-32) falls below .500, the Knicks boast the most wins of any franchise, a testament to their consistent presence in these games. Playing in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, adds an aura of prestige to the event, creating unforgettable moments for fans and players alike.

For players, taking the court on Christmas Day represents both an honor and a chance to showcase their skills on a global stage. It’s an opportunity to contribute to the legacy of a franchise steeped in basketball history.

Knicks' all-time Christmas Day record

The Knicks' history on Christmas Day spans decades, dating back to their first holiday game in 1947. Below are some key historical trends:

  • Longest Win Streaks: Five consecutive victories (1950-1954 and 1968-1972).
  • Longest Losing Streaks: Six straight losses (1955-1960 and 2012-2018).

Year

Opponent

Result

Cumulative W-L

1947

Providence Steamrollers

Won

1-0

1948

Chicago Stags

Loss

1-1

1950

Philadelphia Warriors

Won

2-1

1951

Fort Wayne Pistons

Won

3-1

1952

Boston Celtics

Won

4-1

1953

Syracuse Nationals

Won

5-1

1954

Syracuse Nationals

Won

6-1

1955

Fort Wayne Pistons

Loss

6-2

1956

St. Louis Hawks

Loss

6-3

1957

Syracuse Nationals

Loss

6-4

1958

Boston Celtics

Loss

6-5

1959

Boston Celtics

Loss

6-6

1960

Syracuse Nationals

Loss

6-7

1961

Philadelphia Warriors

Win

7-7

1962

Syracuse Nationals

Loss

7-8

1963

Los Angeles Lakers

Loss

7-9

1964

Baltimore Bullets

Loss

7-10

1965

St. Louis Hawks

Loss

7-11

1966

Chicago Bulls

Won

8-11

1967

Boston Celtics

Loss

8-12

1968

Philadelphia 76ers

Won

9-12

1969

Detroit Pistons

Won

10-12

1970

Buffalo Sabres

Won

11-12

1971

Golden State Warriors

Won

12-12

1972

Detroit Pistons

Won

13-12

1973

Capital Bullets

Loss

13-13

1974

Philadelphia 76ers

Loss

13-14

1975

Philadelphia 76ers

Won

14-14

1976

Philadelphia 76ers

Loss

14-15

1977

Philadelphia 76ers

Won

15-15

1978

Philadelphia 76ers

Loss

15-16

1979

New Jersey Nets

Won

16-16

1980

Boston Celtics

Loss

16-17

1981

New Jersey Nets

Loss

16-18

1982

New Jersey Nets

Loss

16-19

1983

New Jersey Nets

Won

17-19

1984

New Jersey Nets

Loss

17-20

1985

Boston Celtics

Won

18-20

1986

Chicago Bulls

Won

19-20

1987

Detroit Pistons

Loss

19-21

1992

Chicago Bulls

Loss

19-22

1994

Chicago Bulls

Loss

19-23

1999

Indiana Pacers

Loss

19-24

2001

Toronto Raptors

Won

20-24

2009

Miami Heat

Loss

20-25

2010

Chicago Bulls

Won

21-25

2011

Boston Celtics

Won

22-25

2012

Los Angeles Lakers

Loss

22-26

2013

Oklahoma City Thunder

Loss

22-27

2014

Washington Wizards

Loss

22-28

2016

Boston Celtics

Loss

22-29

2017

Philadelphia 76ers

Loss

22-30

2018

Milwaukee Bucks

Loss

22-31

2021

Atlanta Hawks

Won

23-31

2022

Philadelphia 76ers

Loss

23-32

2023

Milwaukee Bucks

Won

24-32

Cumulative Record Highlights:

  • Most points scored: 136 points vs. Philadelphia Warriors in 1961.
  • Largest margin of victory: 29 points vs. New Jersey Nets in 1979.

Iconic Christmas Day Moments

Certain games stand out in the Knicks’ long history on Christmas Day.

1984: Bernard King’s 60-Point Performance

In a legendary matchup against the New Jersey Nets, Bernard King delivered the most prolific scoring performance in Christmas Day history, dropping 60 points on 62% shooting. Despite the Knicks losing the game, King cemented his legacy with an unbreakable record.

1986: Ewing vs. Jordan

In their first-ever matchup, Patrick Ewing and Michael Jordan clashed in a tightly contested 86-85 Knicks victory. Ewing posted 28 points and 17 rebounds, while Jordan dazzled with 30 points, 6 steals, and 5 assists. This game marked the beginning of one of the NBA’s most celebrated rivalries.

2011: Melo’s Christmas Heroics

Coming off the NBA Lockout, the 2011 season opener on Christmas saw Carmelo Anthony take over in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics. Melo scored 17 of his 37 points in the final minutes, propelling the Knicks to a thrilling 106-104 victory.

Statistical Highlights

  • Bernard King’s 60 points: The highest-ever on Christmas Day.
  • Kemba Walker’s triple-double (2021): The first and only one in his career, with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Hawks.
  • Amar’e Stoudemire’s 6 blocks (2010): Tied for 4th most in a Christmas Day game.
  • Carmelo Anthony’s Christmas Day average: Melo leads Knicks players with 29.9 points per game on 49.2% shooting over multiple Christmas appearances.

Top Opponents on Christmas Day

The Knicks have faced some teams more frequently than others:

  • Philadelphia Warriors/76ers: 10 matchups.
  • Boston Celtics: 8 matchups.
  • New Jersey Nets: 5 matchups, including four straight from 1981-1984.

What’s Next for the Knicks on Christmas Day?

The Knicks continue to carry the torch for Christmas Day games, often opening the action at noon EST. In 2023, they face the San Antonio Spurs, showcasing star players like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in a high-profile holiday clash.

Looking ahead, the NBA could consider scheduling future Christmas Day games against familiar rivals like the Boston Celtics or featuring playoff rematches to heighten the stakes and excitement. The Knicks’ sustained competitiveness ensures they will remain a fixture on Christmas Day, bringing joy to fans and preserving their unique place in NBA history.

For the Knicks, Christmas Day is more than just another game — it's a stage to celebrate the franchise’s enduring legacy in basketball and its special connection with the holiday season.

