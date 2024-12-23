New York Knicks record, statistics, and other history on Christmas Day
The New York Knicks and Christmas Day have become synonymous in NBA history, with the team holding the distinction of playing the most games on the holiday. For both die-hard fans and casual viewers, these matchups are more than just games — they're celebrations of basketball culture and tradition. Here's a deeper dive into the Knicks' history and highlights on Christmas Day.
Why Christmas Day games are special for the Knicks
The Knicks’ place on Christmas Day speaks to their iconic status as one of the NBA's original franchises and their central role in league history. New York’s location, storied fanbase, and historical significance make them a marquee draw for holiday matchups.
Although their overall Christmas Day record (24-32) falls below .500, the Knicks boast the most wins of any franchise, a testament to their consistent presence in these games. Playing in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, adds an aura of prestige to the event, creating unforgettable moments for fans and players alike.
For players, taking the court on Christmas Day represents both an honor and a chance to showcase their skills on a global stage. It’s an opportunity to contribute to the legacy of a franchise steeped in basketball history.
Knicks' all-time Christmas Day record
The Knicks' history on Christmas Day spans decades, dating back to their first holiday game in 1947. Below are some key historical trends:
- Longest Win Streaks: Five consecutive victories (1950-1954 and 1968-1972).
- Longest Losing Streaks: Six straight losses (1955-1960 and 2012-2018).
Year
Opponent
Result
Cumulative W-L
1947
Providence Steamrollers
Won
1-0
1948
Chicago Stags
Loss
1-1
1950
Philadelphia Warriors
Won
2-1
1951
Fort Wayne Pistons
Won
3-1
1952
Boston Celtics
Won
4-1
1953
Syracuse Nationals
Won
5-1
1954
Syracuse Nationals
Won
6-1
1955
Fort Wayne Pistons
Loss
6-2
1956
St. Louis Hawks
Loss
6-3
1957
Syracuse Nationals
Loss
6-4
1958
Boston Celtics
Loss
6-5
1959
Boston Celtics
Loss
6-6
1960
Syracuse Nationals
Loss
6-7
1961
Philadelphia Warriors
Win
7-7
1962
Syracuse Nationals
Loss
7-8
1963
Los Angeles Lakers
Loss
7-9
1964
Baltimore Bullets
Loss
7-10
1965
St. Louis Hawks
Loss
7-11
1966
Chicago Bulls
Won
8-11
1967
Boston Celtics
Loss
8-12
1968
Philadelphia 76ers
Won
9-12
1969
Detroit Pistons
Won
10-12
1970
Buffalo Sabres
Won
11-12
1971
Golden State Warriors
Won
12-12
1972
Detroit Pistons
Won
13-12
1973
Capital Bullets
Loss
13-13
1974
Philadelphia 76ers
Loss
13-14
1975
Philadelphia 76ers
Won
14-14
1976
Philadelphia 76ers
Loss
14-15
1977
Philadelphia 76ers
Won
15-15
1978
Philadelphia 76ers
Loss
15-16
1979
New Jersey Nets
Won
16-16
1980
Boston Celtics
Loss
16-17
1981
New Jersey Nets
Loss
16-18
1982
New Jersey Nets
Loss
16-19
1983
New Jersey Nets
Won
17-19
1984
New Jersey Nets
Loss
17-20
1985
Boston Celtics
Won
18-20
1986
Chicago Bulls
Won
19-20
1987
Detroit Pistons
Loss
19-21
1992
Chicago Bulls
Loss
19-22
1994
Chicago Bulls
Loss
19-23
1999
Indiana Pacers
Loss
19-24
2001
Toronto Raptors
Won
20-24
2009
Miami Heat
Loss
20-25
2010
Chicago Bulls
Won
21-25
2011
Boston Celtics
Won
22-25
2012
Los Angeles Lakers
Loss
22-26
2013
Oklahoma City Thunder
Loss
22-27
2014
Washington Wizards
Loss
22-28
2016
Boston Celtics
Loss
22-29
2017
Philadelphia 76ers
Loss
22-30
2018
Milwaukee Bucks
Loss
22-31
2021
Atlanta Hawks
Won
23-31
2022
Philadelphia 76ers
Loss
23-32
2023
Milwaukee Bucks
Won
24-32
Cumulative Record Highlights:
- Most points scored: 136 points vs. Philadelphia Warriors in 1961.
- Largest margin of victory: 29 points vs. New Jersey Nets in 1979.
Iconic Christmas Day Moments
Certain games stand out in the Knicks’ long history on Christmas Day.
1984: Bernard King’s 60-Point Performance
In a legendary matchup against the New Jersey Nets, Bernard King delivered the most prolific scoring performance in Christmas Day history, dropping 60 points on 62% shooting. Despite the Knicks losing the game, King cemented his legacy with an unbreakable record.
1986: Ewing vs. Jordan
In their first-ever matchup, Patrick Ewing and Michael Jordan clashed in a tightly contested 86-85 Knicks victory. Ewing posted 28 points and 17 rebounds, while Jordan dazzled with 30 points, 6 steals, and 5 assists. This game marked the beginning of one of the NBA’s most celebrated rivalries.
2011: Melo’s Christmas Heroics
Coming off the NBA Lockout, the 2011 season opener on Christmas saw Carmelo Anthony take over in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics. Melo scored 17 of his 37 points in the final minutes, propelling the Knicks to a thrilling 106-104 victory.
Statistical Highlights
- Bernard King’s 60 points: The highest-ever on Christmas Day.
- Kemba Walker’s triple-double (2021): The first and only one in his career, with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Hawks.
- Amar’e Stoudemire’s 6 blocks (2010): Tied for 4th most in a Christmas Day game.
- Carmelo Anthony’s Christmas Day average: Melo leads Knicks players with 29.9 points per game on 49.2% shooting over multiple Christmas appearances.
Top Opponents on Christmas Day
The Knicks have faced some teams more frequently than others:
- Philadelphia Warriors/76ers: 10 matchups.
- Boston Celtics: 8 matchups.
- New Jersey Nets: 5 matchups, including four straight from 1981-1984.
What’s Next for the Knicks on Christmas Day?
The Knicks continue to carry the torch for Christmas Day games, often opening the action at noon EST. In 2023, they face the San Antonio Spurs, showcasing star players like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in a high-profile holiday clash.
Looking ahead, the NBA could consider scheduling future Christmas Day games against familiar rivals like the Boston Celtics or featuring playoff rematches to heighten the stakes and excitement. The Knicks’ sustained competitiveness ensures they will remain a fixture on Christmas Day, bringing joy to fans and preserving their unique place in NBA history.
For the Knicks, Christmas Day is more than just another game — it's a stage to celebrate the franchise’s enduring legacy in basketball and its special connection with the holiday season.