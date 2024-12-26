3 takeaways from New York Knicks win over the Spurs on Christmas Day
The New York Knicks kicked off the NBA’s Christmas Day slate with an electrifying 117-114 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Madison Square Garden. The game featured standout performances and strategic brilliance, giving fans the perfect holiday gift as the Knicks extended their win streak to five games.
Here are the key factors behind this thrilling win.
3. Tom Thibodeau’s Coaching Masterclass
Tom Thibodeau’s game plan revolved around containing the dominant Victor Wembanyama. While Wembanyama finished with a monstrous stat line — 42 points, 18 rebounds, and four blocks, including six 3-pointers — it was Thibodeau’s late-game adjustments that turned the tide in New York’s favor.
With 6:34 remaining, the Knicks’ win probability stood at just 9.7%, per ESPN Analytics. However, two key defensive changes swung the momentum: inserting Precious Achiuwa and assigning OG Anunoby as the primary defender on Wembanyama.
When Karl-Anthony Towns got into foul trouble late in the game, Thibodeau leaned on the undersized Achiuwa at center. Despite being at a significant height disadvantage, Achiuwa delivered critical hustle plays, including an offensive rebound and two points in the final five minutes.
The real game-changer, however, was Anunoby’s defensive switch onto Wembanyama. After the adjustment, Wembanyama went scoreless on three shot attempts in the final 6:34, halting his momentum entirely. Thibodeau’s tactical brilliance cemented the Knicks’ victory, solidifying his reputation as the right coach to guide this surging team, now 10 games above .500 and just two games out of the second seed in the East.
2. Every Team Needs a Josh Hart
Josh Hart once again demonstrated why his presence is invaluable, particularly in the clutch. With 38.6 seconds left and the Knicks up by three, their decision to run down the clock was a smart one. After a missed mid-range jumper by Jalen Brunson, Hart’s hustle on the ensuing loose ball led to a crucial offensive rebound, giving the Knicks another possession.
As time dwindled, OG Anunoby’s heave just before the shot clock expired missed, but Hart was there once again, securing another offensive rebound to seal the victory.
Hart’s versatility and grit were on full display, with a stat line in the fourth quarter alone that included six points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He continues to have a career year, averaging 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting an efficient 58.3% from the field. His ability to impact the game in every facet has made him a fan favorite and an irreplaceable part of the Knicks’ lineup.
1. Mikal Bridges is Back!
Mikal Bridges capped off an unforgettable night with 41 points, four assists, and six made three-pointers on 68% shooting, becoming the first Knick since Bernard King to score 40+ points on Christmas Day. Bridges’ offensive explosion set the tone early, solidifying his status as a key piece of the Knicks’ success.
More importantly, Bridges has turned his season around in spectacular fashion. In December, he ranks fourth in points per game and leads the league in true shooting percentage. Over this stretch, he’s averaging 22.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds, emerging as a consistent offensive weapon alongside Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Once criticized for his underwhelming play earlier in the season, Bridges has silenced doubters, proving he’s a pivotal cog in the Knicks’ high-powered offense, which now ranks second in the league.
With a league-best second-ranked offensive rating, a 14th-ranked defensive rating, and the fifth-best net rating, the Knicks are establishing themselves as legitimate contenders in the East. As the team continues to gel, it’s only a matter of time before they convince the rest of the league that they’re here to stay.