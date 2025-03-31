New York Knicks tie-breaker scenarios for the NBA Playoffs

The 2024-25 NBA playoffs are just a few weeks away, as teams around the league continue to wrap up anywhere from seven to eight regular-season matchups in their schedules. Depending on where your team is positioned in the standings, these upcoming games can be the difference between having home-court advantage and not making an appearance.

While much of the focus might be on the Western Conference, the East is surprisingly keeping a tight race, whether in the play-in tournament or among the top three to six seeds. For the New York Knicks, the third seed is looking more and more secure each day, holding firm in a position to receive home-court advantage in the playoffs. They are too far behind to chase the Boston Celtics but have created enough distance from the Indiana Pacers to remain comfortable. Knicks fans don’t have much to worry about regarding their postseason positioning.

However, in a hypothetical scenario where anything can happen on any given night, let’s examine the worst possible case for the Knicks in their final eight games. With the fifth-hardest remaining schedule, they will need to stay sharp to maintain control over their destiny. If a tie-breaking scenario were to arise, where would they stand when it’s all said and done?

Knicks remaining schedule and tie-breakers

As of March 31st, 2025, the Knicks have a four-game lead over the Pacers in the standings, a five-and-a-half-game lead over the Detroit Pistons, and a seven-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks, Bucks, and Pacers all have eight games remaining, while the Pistons have seven.

If they were to tie with any of these three teams in the standings, here are the possible outcomes:

The Knicks hold the tie-breaker over the Bucks, having swept the season series 3-0.

The Knicks hold the tie-breaker over the Pacers, winning the season series 2-1.

The Knicks do NOT hold the tie-breaker over the Pistons, as they currently trail the season series 1-2.

Fortunately for the Knicks, they still have one more game against the Pistons, allowing them to even the series at two games apiece. If the season series ends in a tie, the NBA’s next tie-breaking criteria would come into play: division record. However, since the Knicks and Pistons are in different divisions, the following step would consider their records against Eastern Conference opponents. As it stands, the Knicks have a 31-17 record against conference rivals, while the Pistons are 27-21, giving New York the edge.

It would take a significant collapse for the Knicks to fall in the standings. Despite being without their top three point guards, they have continued to perform well, finding solid contributions from the rest of the roster. Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, and Cameron Payne are all expected to return before the season ends, reinforcing the team ahead of the playoffs.

Ultimately, Knicks fans have little reason to worry. With a postseason berth already secured, the focus now should be on maintaining their strong form, securing home-court advantage, and preparing for what could be their deepest playoff run in years.