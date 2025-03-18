New York Liberty projected starting lineup after trading for Natasha Cloud

The New York Liberty were one of the founding members of the WNBA, but through 27 years in the league, their first title eluded them. They had made the playoffs 19 times and made it to five WNBA Finals, but were 0-5 in those appearances.

However, last season, in their 28th year, the Liberty finally brought home their first title in franchise history by defeating the Minnesota Lynx 3-2 back in October. Head coach Sandy Brondello and the Liberty fell short in the finals the year before to the Las Vegas Aces, but ascended to the mountaintop of the WNBA in 2024 after a dominant regular season and playoff performance.

While the core of that team is still together with stars Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, the team lost a handful of solid contributors this offseason. On Sunday, however, they made a trade with the Phoenix Murdery for guard Natasha Cloud, which will affect how their starting lineup looks this season.

New York Liberty projected lineup after Natasha Cloud addition

PG: Sabrina Ionescu

SG: Natasha Cloud

SF: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

PF: Breanna Stewart

C: Jonquel Jones

Bench: Leonie Fiebich, Rebekah Gardner, Isabelle Harrison, Marine Johannes

Stewart, Ionescu and Jones are all locks for the starting lineup after combining for 52.8 points, 17.9 rebounds and 12.9 assists per game in 2024. Laney-Hamilton also started 25 games last season for the Liberty and averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while also serving as one of the team's best defenders.

Cloud will be the new blood in the starting lineup for New York this season after a solid campaign for the Phoenix Mercury last year. She scored 11.5 points per game and averaged 6.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest as well. Her 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game helped earn her Second-Team All-Defense last season, so she should be a welcome addition to the starting lineup for the Liberty.

Fiebich had an incredible debut season for the Liberty last year as a part-time starter. She finished second in Sixth Player of the Year voting after averaging 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Fiebich also stepped up when the team needed her to in the WNBA Finals, so she should be able to ride that momentum into a nice role off the bench next season.

Gardner, Harrison and Johannes were all offseason additions made by the franchise. Gardner missed most of last season due to injury but was a solid guard for the Sky when healthy and is still a young player with potential. She is a big guard and will provide a different look for opponents off the bench.

Harrison has had a tumultuous WNBA career but is a proven veteran who can provide leadership for the second unit. Also a member of the Chicago Sky last season, Harrison is a 6-foot-3 forward who figures to be a pivotal bench piece behind Stewart and Jones this season.

Johannes finished fourth in the Sixth Player of the Year voting in 2023 while playing for the New York Liberty and she will now return to New York this season. The French guard will be a solid backup for Ionescu and Cloud. Also look for Kennedy Burke, Ivana Djokić and Nyara Sabally to compete for minutes at the end of the rotation.