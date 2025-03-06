Turn the page: New York media won't let Gleyber Torres leave Yankees behind

Former New York Yankees infielder and top prospect Gleyber Torres didn't exactly live up to expectations in the Bronx. Torres was a two-time All-Star with the Yankees, and was originally acquired from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Aroldis Chapman in 2016.

Last season, Gleyber slashed .257/.330/.378 with a .709 OPS. He's an above-average hitter, but leaves much to be desired as it pertains to fielding and base-running. The Yankees grew frustrated with his mental mistakes and lazy style of play, and it's ultimately why the two sides parted ways this winter.

Gleyber Torres is over the Yankees drama, but the media isn't

While Torres has since moved on, signing a prove-it deal with the Detroit Tigers this offseason, the New York media has not. For what seems like the fifth time this spring, Torres was asked about his time with the Yankees and the eventual breakup prior to New York's exhibition game against Detroit in Florida.

“I feel I deserve to be with an organization that wants me,” Torres said Wednesday. “I’m here now and that’s the reason I’m here.”

The media scrum doubled down on this theme, asking Torres if he felt wanted by the Yankees – whatever that means. The answer should be obvious, as the Yankees let Torres walk this winter. But, a soundbite is a soundbite.

“I don’t know. Maybe you can ask him," Torres said of Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

New York media won't leave Gleyber Torres alone

The headline of that New York Post piece said Torres was still 'fuming' over his Yankees exit, but the general tone of the interview and Gleyber's comments don't suggest as much. While the separation remains fresh, Torres has a chance to contribute to a winner in Detroit. The Tigers shocked baseball and made the playoffs thanks to a memorable September and October run. Heck, Detroit even knocked off the Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card round.

There will always be bad blood between Torres and the Yankees for how his tenure ended, and how he was treated in his final year in the Bronx. Cashman spent the better part of a year trying to trade Torres. As recently as February, the Yankees were badmouthing Torres for their infield positioning. News flash, folks: He's not on the team anymore!

The New York Post is a glorified gossip paper, so we are not surprised by their framing (or lack thereof) of Torres' comments. At some point, though, we'd be better off focusing on the season to come, rather than a former player who has moved on.