4 New York Mets top prospects to watch during Spring training
MLB spring training games are inching closer. The New York Mets are a team with sky-high expectations after the offseason they had. The fans are highly invested for this go around, with established stars like Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Mark Vientos, and Brandon Nimmo. Another deep postseason run is on the table for them.
The Mets are looking to develop key prospects to make an impact this season, even with the star-studded roster they attain. Over the past few seasons, they’ve drafted and traded for intriguing young players. Steve Cohen and David Stearns have emphasized the development of the young stars. Vientos, who hit 27 home runs in 110 games last season, proved that New York will find a spot for a young player if they’re ready. Let’s dive into four top prospects to watch during spring training, as they could get an opportunity during the 2025 season at the big-league level.
4. 2B/3B/SS/CF Luisangel Acuña
In 2024, Luisangel Acuña made his mark in just 13 games when Francisco Lindor went down. Across the short stretch, he hit .308 and posted a .966 OPS. His performance earned him a spot on the Mets postseason roster. His defensive versatility and offensive potential were too hard for New York to ignore.
In the Venezuelan Winter League, he flashed his potential star power again. In 30 games, he recorded a .337 batting average with a .914 OPS and swiped 18 bases. Acuña’s quick swing replicates his older brother, Ronald Acuña. He doesn’t strike out a lot, and once he’s on base, he becomes even more of a threat.
The Mets will face a challenging decision if Acuña rakes in Spring Training. Jeff McNeil is the most likely candidate to get the Opening Day second base job. In the past two seasons, he’s been far from his best. After winning a batting title in 2022, he’s hit .256 with a subpar .707 OPS since.
Acuña could compete to take that job. Not only does he have a pathway at second, but his versatility leaves multiple lanes open. The 22-year-old is getting reps all over the field. He’ll get reps in center field, third base, and shortstop. If he hits, the Mets will most certainly try to fit him in somewhere. They need a backup shortstop for Lindor, McNeil’s job will be up in the air, and center field has an open lane.
3. 2B Jett Williams
Last season, Jett Williams dealt with injuries down in the minors. His chances to cut the Opening Day roster are slim, as he’ll likely start the season in the minors. At some point in the season, we may see him in Queens. New York holds his potential in high regard. Williams has worked his way up the ranks quickly. He became the first position player they drafted out of high school to reach AA since 1986.
Williams will be competing with Acuña to take over if McNeil struggles as the starting second baseman. Like Acuña, the infielder has phenomenal bat speed and is a problem for opposing pitchers on the basepaths. In 2023, across different levels in the minors, he posted a .425 on-base percentage with 45 steals.
Stearns and Carlos Mendoza have implied Williams will get reps in center field during Spring Training. Tyrone Taylor and Jose Siri are great defensively but aren’t the best hitters by any stretch. It’s no surprise to see the Mets trying to get their prospects ready to take over center field if needed.
At 21 years old, the Mets don’t need to rush Williams. However, he’s a top-100 prospect in baseball for a reason. His upside is unquestionable. If the speedy prospect performs at a high level in Spring Training, he just may get the call-up at some point during the season.
2. OF Drew Gilbert
Drew Gilbert was acquired in the Justin Verlander trade in 2023. Since then, he’s been one of the Mets' top prospects. He has a legitimate chance to receive a call-up during the season, considering Taylor and Siri might not hold down center field offensively. Gilbert has a higher upside with his bat than those two and is still a great defender.
At 24 years old, the outfielder could be ready to make his mark at the big-league level. He struggled at times in the 2024 minor league season, but his potential is still there. Across different minor league levels in 2023, he hit .289 with a .868 OPS, along with tallying 18 home runs.
Considering the season he had last year in AAA, he needs a big Spring Training performance. He’s slipped down the prospect ranks in the Mets system, but can most certainly work his way back up. The 24-year-old could get his opportunity to make his major league debut this season, which is why it’s pivotal for him to impress in Spring Training.
1. RHP Brandon Sproat
New York’s top prospect will certainly make his major league debut in 2025. One weakness for the Mets heading into this season is their starting rotation. Outside of Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea, the rest of their starters are question marks. David Peterson is coming off a great 2024 season but will have to prove it wasn’t a fluke. Clay Holmes shifting into a starting role could work out, but it could also fail miserably. Frankie Montas hasn’t had a great season since 2021.
Mendoza and Stearns want to use a six-man rotation to take some burden off Senga. If Sproat dominates in spring training, he might be able to crack the starting rotation to start the season. Either way, he is expected to receive the call-up in 2025. If someone goes down with an injury or struggles to start, Sproat might be the next man up.
In just one minor league season, the Florida native pitched to a 3.56 ERA and recorded 131 strikeouts across 24 games. The 24-year-old has a phenomenal repertoire. He features a fastball that touches the upper 90s and a great cutter. His offspeed pitches consist of a slider, curveball, and changeup. Sproat’s slider is arguably his best pitch.
MLB teams were trying to trade for Sproat during the offseason, but Stearns and the Mets wouldn’t budge. They hold him in high regard and believe he can make an impact this season and in the coming seasons. If Sproat does his thing in spring training, he’ll increase his chances of joining the starting rotation in 2025.