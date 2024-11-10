Broken New York Post does everything in its power to push Juan Soto away from Big Apple
By Mark Powell
If it comes down to the money, Juan Soto will likely sign with the Yankees or the Mets. However, that's rarely how MLB free agency works. Soto will meet with interested teams available and pick among them. 'Best' is a relative term, of course, and can come down to contract offer, ability to win now and negotiation tactics, among other things.
If Soto is to stay in New York, he ought to get used to hit pieces. This isn't the first time the New York media has come after him, but the Post's recent column about his celebration tactics...wasn't a good look.
Phil Mushnick may be old, but that's not an excuse. He ought to keep up with the industry, especially if he wants to write a column on the subject.
"Perhaps because I could not suffer Soto’s style of play — he’s a superior batter but spends more time practicing his elaborate home run handshakes and is indiscriminately eager to demonstrate immodest home plate behavior than learning to play right field — I’ve found Soto a tough act to suffer back to when he was a showboat on feeble Nationals teams," Mushnick wrote.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
New York Post hit piece on Juan Soto isn't helping matters
Alrighty then! Soto is the Ted Williams of his time. Sure, he enjoys flipping his bat every now and then, but is that really such a detriment to any team's style of play? Both the Yankees and the Mets would be better off with Soto, and the former doesn't plan on losing a financial battle to their neighbors.
"If it's about money, you can be sure we won't lose him in the free agency," a Yankees executive said, per Hector Gomez.
As I mentioned earlier, these things tend to come down to more than money. Soto is committing to over a decade with one franchise, assuming he takes a long-term deal. With that in mind, he ought to consider more than just the financials. Poor media coverage won't help matters, especially when it's unwarranted.