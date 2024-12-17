NFC North standings after Vikings win on MNF: What does Minnesota need to catch Lions?
By Lior Lampert
The Minnesota Vikings overpowered the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 15 to improve to 12-2. Yet, despite being tied for the best record in the NFC, they'd be a Wild Card team if the season ended today. But that's only because they share a division with the Detroit Lions, who have comfortably sat atop the conference standings for much of the year.
Fortunately for the Vikings, Detroit's 11-game win streak got snapped in Week 15 by the Buffalo Bills in a potential Super Bowl LIX preview. Minnesota now has a viable path to not only steal the NFC North crown from the Lions, but the No. 1 seed is within grasp.
With three games remaining in the regular season, things are coming down the wire in the NFC North. Here's a look at the standings following Minnesota's 30-12 victory over the Bears and Detroit's 48-42 shootout loss to the Bills.
Rank
Team
Record
Division Record
1
Detroit Lions
12-2
4-0
2
Minnesota Vikings
12-2
3-1
3
Green Bay Packers
10-4
1-3
4
Chicago Bears
4-10
0-4
Notably, the Lions host the Vikings in Week 18 for what could be a decisive divisional showdown, meaning Minnesota suddenly controls its destiny. The stakes will be monumentally high depending on how the two clubs fare heading into their matchup. It might be the difference between being on the road for your first playoff game and home-field advantage (plus, possibly a bye week).
Minnesota has a tougher path ahead of their clash with the Lions. They travel to Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16, a hostile environment for any visiting squad. Then, the Vikings return to the North Star State for a duel with the Green Bay Packers.
Meanwhile, the Lions will go up against the reeling Bears and skeleton San Francisco 49ers before duking it out with the Vikings. Nonetheless, Detroit has been ravaged by injuries throughout the campaign, which may come back to haunt them. They've prevailed despite a misfortunate health situation thus far, though the body blows keep coming.
Winners of their past seven contests, Minnesota's positioned themselves nicely as we enter the stretch run of the season.