NFL could anger at least half of its fanbase with unprecedented Super Bowl decision
By John Buhler
If Roger Goodell puts the Super Bowl in an international city, he should be forced to swim there. While I have applauded his approaches in the past, in some capacities, to increase the NFL's reach internationally, let's be completely and moronically stupid here. Believe it or not, this is not that hard. Super Bowl Sunday should fall before Presidents' Day to give us the most American weekend ever.
To think we should have American football playing its most signature event outside of American soil is utter blasphemy. That would be like having the Daytona 500 in France, Wimbledon in Germany and the Tour de France in Japan. We may live in the strangest timeline for humanity, but let's not make things more complicated than they need to be. You have to dance with the ones that brung ya, Rog!
Get a load of this nonsense that came out of Goodell's mouth at some big doofus convention.
“We’ve always traditionally tried to play a Super Bowl in an NFL city — that was always sort of a reward for the cities that have NFL franchises. But things change. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if that happens one day.”
I am totally okay with the NFL playing 16 international games a season, so long as the league adds another bye and two additional playoff teams. Having the NFL Draft in non-Super Bowl cities is a great way to connect with fans all over. And while I am all for inclusion, let's not make our signature American sporting event into even more corporate schlock than it already is. Don't be a numbskull!
The only way this would be okay if if the NFL is renamed the TFL and becomes The Football League.
Roger Goodell's lust for NFL going so international could ruin his legacy
Life should be about one thing, and one thing only. Finding someone who loves you as much as Roger Goodell loves having the NFL play international games. I get it. This is his honey hole. It is his fetish to some extent, but how does Paul Tagliabue feel about this? What is Pete Rozelle doing in his grave right now? I know, I know, I know, I'm being super-hyperbolic here, but don't ruin the Super Bowl, man.
The Super Bowl is one of the few things that brings most Americans together, young and old and whatever exists in between. The game is for the fans of the sport. The halftime show is for those who want to be entertained elsewhere. The commercials, well, those are for people who need to wash out the Doritos dust they have in their brains with some ice cold Bud Light. This event is for everyone!
However, I would be lying to you if I didn't think we were being cheated on if this game was played in London, Munich, Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City or on the f*****g moon. This game was built on the backs of good, hard-working people all across this great nation of ours. In good times or bad, they could count on the NFL being able to deliver many special moments to bring friends and families together.
International cities may really appreciate the gesture, but this event must be protected at all costs.