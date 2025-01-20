NFL Championship Weekend schedule: Complete bracket, dates and more
A memorable Divisional Round is complete and the NFL Playoffs are moving on to Championship Weekend.
The Conference Championship round will hand out tickets to the Super Bowl for the AFC and NFC with a pair of matchups that should lead to an outstanding day of football for all fans to enjoy.
How can you watch each championship game and who is on the call for each matchup? Read on to find out with the latest NFL playoff viewing guide.
NFL Conference Championship Playoff Schedule
NFC Championship Game
- Washington Commanders (14-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (16-3)
- Date: Jan. 26
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: FOX
- Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
The NFC East takes center stage in an NFC title game that will haunt the dreams of Giants fans throughout the next week. The Washington Commanders are back in the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 30 years after upsetting the Detroit Lions on Saturday night and are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who used a 205-yard performance from Saquon Barkley to run away from the Los Angeles Rams and secure their spot in this contest.
These two teams met twice in the regular season, with Philadelphia beating Washington on Thursday Night Football in Week 11 before the Commanders stunned the Eagles with a late comeback victory in Week 16. It is important to note that the Eagles lost quarterback Jalen Hurts to injury in that game, forcing Philadelphia to finish the game with backup Kenny Pickett under center.
Despite the fact these two rivals have shared a division since 1933 this will be only the second ever postseason meeting between the Eagles and Commanders. The only other matchup came back in 1991, when Washington beat Philadelphia 20-6 on Wild Card Weekend before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
AFC Championship Game
- Buffalo Bills (15-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (16-2)
- Date: Jan. 26
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: CBS/Paramount+
- Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Venue: GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
A classic modern rivalry will cap off Championship Sunday as the Bills and Chiefs meet once again with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Kansas City took care of their business with relative ease in a 23-14 victory over the Houston Texans while Buffalo survived a late charge from the Ravens as Mark Andrews dropped a game-tying two-point conversion in the end zone of a 27-25 game.
These two met back in Week 11, with Buffalo beating Kansas City a 30-21 loss in the only game that the Chiefs lost this season when they were playing their starters. That contest came in Orchard Park, however, and the venue will now flip back to Arrowhead Stadium as Kansas City is set to play in its seventh consecutive AFC Championship Game.
The Bills have actually done well against the Chiefs in the regular season, winning their last four regular season meetings against Patrick Mahomes and company. The postseason has been a different story as Kansas City has eliminated Buffalo in three out of the past four years, including the 2020 AFC Championship Game and a memorable 2021 Divisional Round matchup that inspired a rule change guaranteeing each team a possession in overtime even if the team that wins the coin toss scores a touchdown on their first drive.