NFL coaching carousel: Ranking best candidates with head coach experience and where they’ll land
By Simon Shortt
There are always hot-shot coordinators that come up every coaching cycle in the NFL and this year is no different. Coaches like Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn and Liam Coen will be in plenty of interviews come the offseason.
But what about the "re-tread" coaches? Not enough consideration is given to coaches with head coaching experience looking for another chance, and this year in particular features multiple names that should be coaches again in 2025.
Let's start by ranking the top ten coaching candidates with head coaching experience, then I'll give a prediction as to what I think they'll be doing in 2025.
Disclaimer: Some believe there is a chance the Cleveland Browns move on from head coach Kevin Stefanski. I'm going to operate as of now assuming he will be back in Cleveland next year. That means I won't be ranking him, sending him anywhere else, or making the Cleveland job open. But for the record, Stefanski would be my number one coaching candidate if he was made available.
Top 10 Coaching Candidates with Head Coach Experience
1. Mike Vrabel
In six years as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans Vrabel went 54-45. He had two double-digit win seasons, made the playoffs three times, and was the NFL Coach of the Year in 2021. Vrabel is obviously a defensive-minded coach who always impressed with his game plans and preparedness, and his teams' ability to play up to better competition.
2. Pete Carrol
Pete Carrol has been an NFL head coach for 18 years. In that time he's gone 291-170, had nine double-digit win seasons, 12 playoff appearances, and won one of two Super Bowl appearances. Carrol is another defensive-minded coach but would bring his enthusiasm and high-energy style to whatever team he went to.
3. Brian Daboll
Brian Daboll has been the coach of the New York Giants for three seasons. In that time he is 18-31 with one playoff appearance and one win, and was the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year. Daboll is our highest-ranked offensive-minded coach and is credited with a lot of the early improvement in Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen's game. I think Daboll is a good coach, but if the Giants are out of the running for a young quarterback in the 2025 draft, it might be time for New York to start over.
4. Robert Saleh
Robert Saleh was the head coach of the New York Jets for a little over three seasons. In that time he was 20-36 and never won more than seven games. But keep in mind the quarterback he was working with is now the third string in Denver. Saleh kept the Jets defense humming and motivated in the dark times, and we've seen how badly the team has fallen off since his firing. Saleh deserves another shot with a better quarterback situation.
5. Brian Flores
Brian Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three seasons. He went 24-25 with one double-digit win season. Flores's time in Miami was obviously tumultuous and the ramifications of that are still ongoing. But he doubled the win total of a five-win team in just one season and is now coaching the best defense in football.
6. Vic Fangio
Vic Fangio was the head coach of the Denver Broncos for three seasons. He went 19-30 in his time there. We are getting close to the portion of this list I would stop considering names as an owner/general manager, but Fangio is considered the architect for a majority of the defenses being played today. And as the defensive coordinator for a top-three defense in the NFL what he does on that side of the ball is still relevant.
7. Mike McCarthy
Let the record state I would not actually consider hiring Mike McCarthy, but I wanted to give shoutouts to all the possible candidates. Mike McCarthy has been an NFL head coach for 18 seasons, posted a record of 287-174, had eleven double-digit win seasons, 12 trips to the playoffs, and one Super Bowl win. His contract with the Cowboys is up after this season and a change could be coming.
8. Kliff Kingsbury
Kliff Kingsbury was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons. In that time he was 28-37 with one double-digit win season and one playoff appearance. Kingsbury has done a good job this year as offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders. They are eighth in offensive DVOA with their rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. I wouldn't give Kingsbury another shot just yet. It's good he's put together a good offense this year, but I don't think in one year that translates to better performance as a head coach.
9. Arthur Smith
Arthur Smith was the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons for three seasons winning seven games each year going 21-50 in total. Smith has done some good things in Pittsburgh considering whats happened at the quarterback position this year, but like Kingsbury, I think he needs more time to be better prepared for his second coaching stint.
10. Vance Joseph
Vance Joseph was the head coach for the Denver Broncos for two seasons and went 11-21. He is currently the Broncos defensive coordinator and having a really good season. I wouldn't overreact though - defense is volatile. The Broncos' defense was 30th in DVOA just last season under Joseph. And his units in Arizona with Kingsbury had just one top-ten finish going back to 2020. Joseph only got two years at the job the first time, but I want to know his defense is real before giving him another shot.
Where Each Coach Will Land
Mike Vrabel - Head Coach New York Jets
Only a few coaches will be able to stand the New York, and Woody Johnson, pressure. Being the coach that turns the Jets around is also something that's highly coveted around the league. Vrabel strikes me as the person who would like to do that. I also want to see a defensive-minded coach go back to New York to get that unit back on track.
Pete Carrol - Head Coach Las Vegas Raiders
Everything is telling me to go with the Chicago Bears here because of the news that has come out this week. But we know Carrol has wanted to stay on the West Coast since coaching at USC and then with the Seahawks for the last two decades. Now that a rookie quarterback is potentially off the board, going with the highest of all culture coaches with tons of experience is the right move to turn things around in Vegas.
Brian Daboll - Head Coach Dallas Cowboys
Daboll signed up to develop a young quarterback in New York. But how about we skip that step and give him a top-ten guy in Dak Prescott? Now can he take Prescott to the next level? That's what I want to see. I also think Daboll would work fine with Jerry Jones and would be a flashy enough hire for Jones with his Coach of the Year trophy in his office.
Robert Saleh - Defensive Coordinator Minnesota Vikings
At the end of the day I don't think Saleh will get his next head coaching gig right away, but I have him landing in Minnesota to take their vacant coordinator job. Saleh makes sense here because of the Sean McVay-Kyle Shanahan-Matt Lafleur connection between him and Head Coach Kevin O'Connell.
Brian Flores - Head Coach New York Giants
As another team potentially playing their way out of a quarterback in the draft, I'd love to see Flores coach these defensive pieces. Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Bobby Okereke with Flores calling the plays would be fun. There's been a lot of losing in New York, and Flores refuses to lose.
Vic Fangio - Defensive Coordinator Philadelphia Eagles
Fangio will get one or two interviews, but ultimately end up back in Philadelphia to prove he can coach another top defense.
Mike McCarthy - Media
I mean...we can't do this again...right??
Kliff Kingsbury - Offensive Coordinator Washington Commanders
Things ended so badly in Arizona everyone just needs some time. There will be tempting options for teams with young quarterbacks who see what Kingsbury is doing in Washington, but the best thing to do is for everyone to hang back and let Kingsbury have another year or two to get his feet back under him.
Arthur Smith - Offensive Coordinator Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have things they need to figure out on offense. How can they make the run game consistent? Develop a young offensive line? Add layers to a passing offense reliant on chunk plays? It's better than years past, but Smith needs another year to improve on what he's done before he's considered for another head coaching job.
Vance Joseph - Defensive Coordinator Denver Broncos
Once again, I think one more year calling defenses and proving he can be consistent with that side of the ball is necessary to trying to earn another coaching job.