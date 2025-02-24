NFL Combine schedule 2025: Position group dates, workout times and more

The 2024 NFL season concluded a couple of weeks ago, with the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Now, all 32 teams are in offseason mode, looking to improve their rosters heading into the 2025 season in hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

The first main event of the offseason is the NFL Scouting Combine, taking place from Feb. 27 until March 2. Much like it has in recent years, the Scouting Combine takes place in Indianapolis, Ind. That is where all 32 teams interview NFL Draft prospects and observe their workouts. This event has provided those who aren't viewed as top first-round prospect with a chance to increase their stock.

For those wondering what the workout schedule is for all of the position groups in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, we have you covered.

NFL Combine schedule: Dates and times for position groups, workouts

Below are the dates and start times for all position groups at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Position Group Date Start Time End Time Defensive linemen Thursday, Feb. 27 3:00 p.m. ET 8:00 p.m ET Linebackers Thursday, Feb. 27 3:00 p.m. ET 8:00 p.m. ET Defensive backs Friday, Feb. 28 3:00 p.m. ET 9:00 p.m. ET Tight ends Friday, Feb. 28 3:00 p.m. ET 9:00 p.m. ET Quarterbacks Saturday, March 1 1:00 p.m. ET 9:00 p.m. ET Wide receivers Saturday, March 1 1:00 p.m. ET 9:00 p.m. ET Running backs Saturday, March 1 1:00 p.m. ET 9:00 p.m. ET Offensive linemen Sunday, March 2 1:00 p.m. ET 5:00 p.m. ET

The first workouts will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, for defensive linemen and linebackers. Friday, Feb. 28, will feature defensive backs and tight ends. Saturday, March 1, is the busiest day of the combine, with wide receivers, running backs, and quarterbacks, the latter of which will be the most followed position group, as it is nearly every year. The final day will be on Sunday, March 2, featuring offensive linemen.

The NFL Scouting Combine can be viewed on NFL Network.

When will Travis Hunter work out at the NFL Combine?

One of the more intriguing draft prospects in this year's NFL Draft class is Travis Hunter, the cornerback and wide receiver from Colorado. Hunter had plenty of hype surrounding him ever since before committing to Jackson State to play for Deion Sanders. Hunter is an unreal talent, as he can play both cornerback and wide receiver really well. In fact, his play this past season on both sides of the line of scrimmage resulted in him winning the Heisman Trophy.

Hunter is expected to be an early first-round pick, but it will be interesting to see where NFL teams plan on playing him. Will he primarily play wide receiver or cornerback. And, when will he work out at the NFL Combine?

Hunter is listed as a defensive back for the NFL Combine, which means he will work out on Friday, Feb. 28.

Will Shedeur Sanders throw and work out at the NFL Combine?

The 2025 draft class may not be as strong as 2024's, but there is no disputing that there are two top quarterback prospects. One of those quarterbacks is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders is expected to go in the Top 10 of this year's class, due in part to his play the past two seasons at Colorado, highlighted by his accuracy. He may not have the upside that Miami's Cam Ward has, but Sanders does have a higher floor. With that in mind, all eyes will be on Sanders at the NFL Scouting Combine. But will he work out for teams?

According to multiple reports, Sanders won't throw or work out at the NFL Combine, instead opting to focus on interviews with teams. Sanders will throw and work out at Colorado's Pro Day.

When is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place from Thursday, Apr. 24, until Saturday, Apr. 26. Round 1 will take place on Apr. 24, Rounds 2 and 3 on Apr. 25, and Rounds 4-7 on Apr. 26.

This year's draft will take place in Green Bay, Wis., taking place at Lambeau Field and the Packers' Titletown District.