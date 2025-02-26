NFL considering electronic measuring for first downs that sounds completely pointless

The NFL has supposedly tested a new system that will make measuring first downs more accurate. However, that solution has fans saying "thanks, we hate it" because it once again fixes the wrong problem.

Owners will be offered the option to adopt a change for the 2025 regular season that would involve replacing the iconic "chain gang" with an electronic measuring system to determine if teams have reached the line to gain and subsequently earned a first down.

The Washington Post's Mark Maske reported Monday that the league will present its findings in March after studying the new system for the last few seasons.

"There was always a decision of test it, bring back the results and then you can begin talking about regular season [use]," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said. "And that has been consistent with the membership. So there’s never been [opposition] to it."

The NFL is fixing the wrong issue when it comes to measuring first downs

Despite the league wanting to get first down measurements correct, it's trying to change something that wasn't even the problem to begin with. The "chain gang" has always accurately told officials and fans what 10 yards looks like on the field. It's the officials spotting the ball that needs to be changed.

Of course, the chains won't give a team a first down if the ball was spotted in the incorrect spot on the field. But apparently the NFL doesn't care or is too ignorant to notice. Vincent said "there’s always a human element that will always exist" when it comes to reaching the line to gain.

The most recent controversy over marking balls at incorrect spots came in the AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. In the fourth quarter, Buffalo appeared to reach a first down on consecutive plays but officials spotted the ball just short despite replay reviews showing the opposite. That resulted in a turnover on downs which allowed Kansas City to run out the clock and head to Super Bowl LIX.

The NFL has yet to acknowledge its referees continuously make mistakes spotting the ball and this latest attempt to supposedly get things right isn't fooling anybody. If it's adopted for the 2025 season, be prepared for just as much controversy but just with enhanced views.