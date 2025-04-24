NFL contract grade: Lions make safety highest paid in NFL

The Detroit Lions have anchored their secondary. Kerby Joseph just inked the richest deal for a safety after re-signing with the Lions on a four-year, $86 million contract extension. It’s a big move for the NFL’s interception leader from last season.

But was it the best move for the Lions to pay Joseph as much as they did? Recent trends show safeties are replaceable. While good safeties are hard to come by, ones good enough to hold their own are plentiful. Which is why paying Joseph as much as they did is a bit of a concern.

I think it was smart for the Lions to keep one of their best defensive players, I just don’t know if I like paying him nearly $90 million to retain him. The Lions are in a good spot in terms of reloading for next year.

They probably were going to be competitive in the NFC North with or without Joseph. But they felt he was too valuable to let go so we’ll see if it was worth it.

Contract grade: B-

NFL contract grade: Did the Detroit Lions overpay to retain Kerby Joseph?

I give this a B- grade because it was good to bring back as many players from last year’s team as possible. Considering the Lions will have to deal with a new offensive and defensive coordinator, bringing back as many players as possible is probably key.

That said, paying a safety nearly $90 million feels borderline irresponsible. This is similar, to me, to what the Cincinnati Bengals were faced with Jessie Bates. They didn’t want to overpay. And sure, they missed having Bates as a last line of defense. But years removed from the decision, I think the Bengals are fine that Bates had to go. It allowed them to get Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase extended as well as Joe Burrow. The Lions could end up having a similar decision.

They will have to decide what to do with Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs on offense. Defensively, Aidan Hutchinson’s extension is coming up and Brian Branch will be a player that could stick around too.

In my opinion, I don’t think Joseph takes precedence over any of those players named. Yes, he did have an incredible season, but it feels more like a one-off than something that will be replicated each year.

The Lions felt Joseph was too valuable to let go and deserved to be the richest safety in NFL history. They might have overpaid to keep him around though.