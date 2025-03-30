NFL contract grades: Bills give huge payday to CB Christian Benford

Despite another crushing playoff defeat last season, the Buffalo Bills seem intent on running it back in 2025 and beyond. The organization ostensibly has immense faith in the in-house talent it has amassed and developed, with cornerback Christian Benford being the latest example this offseason.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills and Benford have agreed to terms on a four-year, $76 million contract extension. The deal comes after Buffalo retained a series of core pieces in recent weeks, headlined by franchise quarterback and reigning MVP Josh Allen.

The Bills front office believes in its vision and has backed that up with cold, hard cash (and lots of it). Benford will demonstrably be a big part of their long-term plans, but is he worth the price tag?

Bills reward breakout CB Christian Benford with massive contract extension

Benford recorded 64 tackles (three for loss), 10 pass deflections, two forced fumbles (one recovery), two interceptions and a sack across 15 games in 2024. He registered an 82.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade, which ranked fifth among players at his position. The 24-year-old has blossomed into one of the NFL's premier perimeter corners.

Considering Benford was a 2022 sixth-round pick out of Villanova, a Division I FCS program, Buffalo has gotten a pretty outstanding return on investment from Benford. He spent his first years as a pro on a Day 3 rookie-scale pact, boasting a sub-$1 million average annual value (AAV). The Bills won't get the standout defensive back's services at a bargain anymore, but that doesn't make him less impactful.

Showcasing the ability and ball skills to match up with the league's best wide receivers while being a sure tackler, Benford's dynamic. He has a blend of good size, feel and football IQ, proving himself to be a great fit in head coach Sean McDermott's defensive scheme. There's no reason to think his production isn't sustainable.

Buffalo has secured the futures of Allen, edge rusher Gregory Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Khalil Shakir. And now, Benford joins the crew at a reasonable cost, especially when factoring in the exploding cornerback market and rising salary cap.

Grade: A-