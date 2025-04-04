NFL contract grades: Chargers take flier on Justin Herbert insurance with Trey Lance

The Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with another disappointing end to their season in the Justin Herbert era. It became quite clear after their Wild Card Round elimination to the Houston Texans that they needed to bring in more weapons for Herbert. Thus far, they haven't done so.

But what about a backup quarterback option behind Herbert?

According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chargers agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers third-overall pick and ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance on a one-year contract. The deal is worth up to $6.2 million contract.

ESPN sources: former Cowboys and 49ers QB Trey Lance reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million with the Los Angeles Chargers. Lance and Taylor Heinicke are now behind starting QB Justin Herbert. pic.twitter.com/CaOZiWMLPa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2025

Trey Lance contract grade: Ex-49ers, Cowboys quarterback signs with Chargers

Lance never lived up to the potential of being the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, especially after the 49ers traded away a boatload of draft picks to select him. But, neither have Zach Wilson or Mac Jones, who are both backup quarterbacks after being first-round picks that year.

The Chargers aren't paying big time money for a potential backup as, say, the Indianapolis Colts are for Daniel Jones (barring the results of the quarterback competition with Anthony Richardson). The $4-6 million range is the market for QB2s in the NFL. But, Lance doesn't have much of a track record.

With the 49ers, Lance sat behind Jimmy Garoppolo for his first year. In 2022, Lance got his true chance to start, but he suffered a broken right ankle in the team's second game of that season. From there, the 49ers saw the emergence of then-rookie Brock Purdy, who helped lead the team to the NFC Championship Game that year.

After the 2022 season, Lance was traded to the Cowboys, where he sat behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. Lance received just one start, and that was in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders this past season, where he threw for 244 yards while completing 20-of-34 passes in the 23-19 loss.

Lance is now a backup to Herbert. But the Chargers committing that much to Lance, who may not even win the primary backup job, given Taylor Heinicke is still on the team, is a head-scratcher.

Trey Lance contract grade: C-