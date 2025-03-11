Fresh off the expiration of his three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, star safety Justin Reid reportedly agreed to the same terms. Only this time, he's doing so with the New Orleans Saints.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Reid is headed to the Saints on a deal nearly identical to the one he signed with the Chiefs in 2022. The only difference is the talented defensive back will earn roughly $2 million more in guaranteed money now than he did then. But more notably, he's returning to his home state of Louisiana.

NFL contract grades: Chiefs lose star defender Justin Reid in free agency to Saints

A Prairieville native, Reid grew up approximately an hour from the Caesars Superdome, the Saints' stadium. New Orleans offers him something the Chiefs or any other suitor can: A homecoming.

Nonetheless, Reid's decision to join New Orleans stings for the Chiefs. His versatility made him a chess piece defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo moved all over the formation. Whether in coverage, the ground game or as a blitzer, he's shown a knack for impacting the game in various ways.

While it's unfortunate for Kansas City, Brandon Staley and the Saints coaching staff can deploy the 28-year-old similarly in the Big Easy. Last season, Reid amassed 87 tackles (five for loss), nine pass deflections and two interceptions. Pro Football Focus (PFF) rewarded him with a 76.9 overall grade. For context, he ranked 20th out of 170 qualified safeties. The 2018 third-round pick thrived, specifically as a run-stopper and pass-disruptor.

Reid will fill the void left by Will Harris' offseason departure to the Washington Commanders in New Orleans' secondary. Ironically, he'll form a dynamic safety tandem with the player he once replaced in Kansas City -- Tyrann Mathieu.

In 2022, Kansas City let Mathieu leave for the Saints after securing Reid's services. Suddenly, the two are teammates. The latter's $10.5 million average annual value makes him the 17th highest-paid safety in the NFL. It's a solid salary for a jack-of-all-trades, master of none contributor at a non-premium position. Nevertheless, New Orleans should feel okay about the price knowing they upgraded from Harris.

Justin Reid-Saints contract grade: B