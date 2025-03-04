NFL contract grades: Eagles make Joe Schoen faint with Saquon Barkley extension

The Philadelphia Eagles won their second-ever Super Bowl after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the big game. Credit can be given to general manager Howie Roseman for how he built the roster on both sides of the football. Last offseason, he made the bold move to sign former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. The move panned out tremendously, as Barkley looked like the running back we saw from his Penn State days, thanks in part to the Eagles' strong offensive line.

Barkley left the Giants in part because there was never a final offer made by general manager Joe Schoen. The Giants general manager felt he could have used the money elsewhere instead of devoting it to a running back. The move backfired with Barkley rushing over 2,000 yards and winning a Lombardi Trophy with the Giants' main rivals.

After a fantastic season, the Eagles rewarded Barkley. According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Eagles and Barkley agreed to terms on a two-year, $41.25 million contract that will make him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

NFL contract grade: Eagles reward Saquon Barkley with richest RB contract in history

According to Schefter, Barkley is now the NFL's first ever $20 million per year running back. Additionally, Barkley can earn an additional $15 million in incentives and escalators. Oh, and Barkley earns $36 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Eagles are rewarding Saquon Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, per sources. The deal makes Barkley the NFL’s first $20 million+ per-year running back. Barkley also has the ability to earn an… pic.twitter.com/h5iEf5IWe2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2025

Last offseason showed that the running back market was revitalized, especially after the Eagles signed Barkley to an initial three-year, $37.75 million contract and Green Bay Packers signed Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal. Now, with Barkley's new deal, the running back market just went to the next level.

Last regular season, Barkley ran for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 carries. Barkley fell just short of Eric Dickerson's regular-season record due in part to sitting out the team's Week 18 game to rest before the playoffs. In Philadelphia's four playoff games (including the Super Bowl), Barkley ran for 499 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries.

With just two more years remaining on his current deal, the Eagles made sure Barkley won't be going anywhere anytime soon by rewarding him with an extension that officially makes him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. Yes, it's a lot of money devoted to a running back, but the Eagles are so well-built and their top players are all locked in on long-term contracts, so they have the luxury to make a move like this.

Now, we'll wait and see who will be the next player at Barkley's position that can earn more on a per-year basis.

Saquon Barkley contract grade: A