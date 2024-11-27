NFL coverage maps 2024: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 13
The NFL has officially hit Thanksgiving and football fans are ready to feast on quality action over the next week. All 32 teams are playing in Week 13 after a six-bye Week 12 and seven of the league's 16 games are in standalone windows, meaning a highly motivated football fan could watch up to eight games in full over the course of the next five days.
There are plenty of big contests on tap, including Eagles-Ravens and Cardinals-Vikings, but what games will be available in your area? Read on to find that out, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the NFL's Week 13 TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 13 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Nov. 28
- Chicago Bears (4-7) at Detroit Lions (10-1) (12:30 p.m. ET on CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- New York Giants (2-9) at Dallas Cowboys (4-7) (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Miami Dolphins (5-6) at Green Bay Packers (8-3) (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC): Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett
The Lions and Cowboys are in their usual Thanksgiving spots with average games but the highlight of Turkey Day is the nightcap between Miami and Green Bay. Cris Collinsworth is off for the holiday so Jason Garrett will join Mike Tirico in the booth for NBC at Lambeau Field.
Friday, Nov. 29
Black Friday Football (Amazon Prime)
Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) at Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) (3:00 p.m. ET): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
With NBC handling Thursday night duties in Week 13 Amazon gets to show off its second straight Black Friday football matchup between the Raiders and Chiefs. This is the second consecutive year the two AFC West rivals have played in Kansas City for a holiday after the Raiders beat the Chiefs on Christmas Day in 2023.
Sunday, Dec. 1
FOX (Singleheader)
- Arizona Cardinals (6-5) at Minnesota Vikings (9-2) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
- Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at New York Jets (3-8) (Green): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
- Houston Texans (7-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) (Orange): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
- Los Angeles Rams (5-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-7) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) at Carolina Panthers (3-8) (Yellow, 4:05 p.m. ET): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
FOX has opted to give its A-crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady off after working on Thanksgiving since they only have a singleheader this week. The B-crew of Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will be calling Cardinals-Vikings, the only game featuring two teams with winning records on FOX's slate for Sunday.
CBS (Early Window)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-7) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) at Atlanta Falcons (6-5) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Tennessee Titans (3-8) at Washington Commanders (7-5) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
- Indianapolis Colts (5-7) at New England Patriots (3-9) (Yellow): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
CBS has the doubleheader this weekend and will send Steelers-Bengals to the majority of the country. The other game of interest here is a matchup between the Chargers and Falcons that is the only contest in CBS' early window featuring two teams with winning records.
CBS (Late Window)
Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) at Baltimore Ravens (8-4): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
The game of the week is at 4:25 on Sunday as the Eagles and Ravens square off in a matchup of two of the NFL's best teams. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will pull double duty and call this game after working in Detroit on Thanksgiving day.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
San Francisco 49ers (5-6) at Buffalo Bills (9-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
It's desperation time for the 49ers as they head to Buffalo on Sunday night to try and get a much-needed win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Cris Collinsworth is back in the broadcast booth for NBC after getting Thanksgiving night off.
Monday, Dec. 2
Monday Night Football (ESPN)
Cleveland Browns (3-8) at Denver Broncos (7-5): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 13 wraps with a dud as the Browns and Broncos face off on Monday night in Denver. Given the logistical challenges of flexing on a holiday weekend it is understandable why the NFL opted to leave this matchup in place.