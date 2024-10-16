NFL coverage maps 2024: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 7
One of the big highlights from the 2024 NFL schedule was the prospect of a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The NFL had a lot of options on where to place it on the schedule but chose Week 7, allowing both teams time to get warmed up for the season, but injuries have dented the matchup a bit as Christian McCaffrey, Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice are all out for the biggest game of the season thus far.
While that contest will be televised nationally, there are plenty of other intriguing games on tap for Week 7, including a Texans-Packers showdown at Lambeau Field and a battle for first place in the NFC North, but what games will be available in your area? Read on for that information, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the Week 7 NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 7 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Oct. 17
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
Denver Broncos (3-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-4): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
The first non-divisional Thursday night game of the season sees Sean Payton make his return to New Orleans as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. This contest is also very important for the Saints, who have dropped their last four games after a 2-0 start.
Sunday, Oct. 20
NFL International Series (NFL Network)
New England Patriots (1-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) (9:30 a.m. ET in London): Chris Rose, Joe Thomas
The NFL's third consecutive London game is its least appealing export to date as a pair of 1-5 teams square off on Sunday morning. This is the second straight London game for the Jaguars, who were blown out by the Chicago Bears last week.
CBS (Singleheader)
- Houston Texans (5-1) at Green Bay Packers (4-2) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Tennessee Titans (1-4) at Buffalo Bills (4-2) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Jason McCourty, Tiki Barber
- Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) at Cleveland Browns (1-5) (Orange): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Carolina Panthers (1-5) at Washington Commanders (4-2) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) at Los Angeles Rams (1-4) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
CBS' singleheader is not a strong one but there is a marquee matchup featuring the Packers and Texans at Lambeau Field that will see the A-crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo headed to Green Bay. The biggest 4:05 game is Washington hosting Carolina as Jayden Daniels looks to improve to 5-2 on the year.
FOX (Early Window)
- Detroit Lions (4-1) at Minnesota Vikings (5-0) (Red): Adam Amin, Greg Olsen
- Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) at New York Giants (2-4) (Blue): Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez
- Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at Atlanta Falcons (4-2) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Miami Dolphins (2-3) at Indianapolis Colts (3-3) (Yellow): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
The early window for FOX's doubleheader features a strong lead game as first place in the NFC North is on the line as the Lions head to Minnesota to try and hand the Vikings their first loss of the year. The other big storyline here is Saquon Barkley's return to MetLife Stadium as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
FOX (Late Window)
Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) at San Francisco 49ers (3-3): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
America's Game of the Week is a standalone affair that will see everyone in the country have access to the Super Bowl rematch. Expect this contest to post one of the biggest ratings of the entire season despite it coming in mid-October.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
New York Jets (2-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The Jets are making their first Sunday night appearance of the season as they head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers, who may be making a quarterback change with Russell Wilson finally healthy. This game also will mark the Jets' debut of Davante Adams, who was acquired via trade earlier this week.
Monday, Oct. 21
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
- Baltimore Ravens (4-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
- Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) at Arizona Cardinals (2-4) (9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+): Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky
The third Monday night doubleheader of the season is a non-traditional one as ESPN and ABC will both simulcast Ravens-Buccaneers, leaving Chargers-Cardinals as a streaming exclusive on ESPN+. The Manningcast is scheduled for Week 7 as well with Peyton and Eli attempting to do their best Red Zone impression since the two games will overlap quite a bit.