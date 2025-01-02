NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 18
The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived with the start of the new year. A lot of the playoff particulars have been wrapped up prior to Week 18, but there are still three division crowns and a wild card spot up for grabs over the final two days of action with all 32 teams participating.
Week 18 typically provides a lot of broadcast windows for NFL fans, including a Saturday doubleheader for ESPN and dueling twin bills for CBS and FOX, but what action will be available in your area? Read on to find out that information, as well as who is calling all the action, with the NFL's Week 18 TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 18 TV Coverage Maps
Saturday, Jan. 4
- Cleveland Browns (3-13) at Baltimore Ravens (11-5) (4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC): Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky
- Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) (8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
The AFC North takes center stage on Saturday as the Ravens can wrap up a division title with a victory over the Browns in the first game. The night cap features one of the weekend's best matchups as the red-hot Bengals look to keep their wild card hopes alive with a win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
Sunday, Jan. 5
CBS (Early Window)
- Carolina Panthers (4-12) at Atlanta Falcons (8-8) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- New York Giants (3-13) at Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
- Buffalo Bills (13-3) at New England Patriots (3-13) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Houston Texans (9-7) at Tennessee Titans (3-13) (Yellow): Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely
The biggest stakes in CBS' early window are the Atlanta Falcons' attempt to stay alive for the NFC South, which will draw the B-crew of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis to that contest. The action is largely regionalized to matchups of interest.
FOX (Early Window)
- New Orleans Saints (5-11) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Washington Commanders (11-5) at Dallas Cowboys (7-9) (Blue): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
- Chicago Bears (4-12) at Green Bay Packers (11-5) (Green): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
- Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13) at Indianapolis Colts (7-9) (Yellow): Jason Benetti, Brady Quinn
FOX has opted to send its top broadcast crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady to Tampa Bay to see the Buccaneers potentially clinch the NFC South with a win over the Saints in the early window. Like CBS' early window, the action will be largely assigned to areas of regional interest.
CBS (Late Window)
- Kansas City Chiefs (15-1) at Denver Broncos (9-7) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-12) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
The AFC West is in the spotlight for CBS' late window as most of the country will see Bo Nix and the Broncos try to beat the Chiefs' backups to wrap up their first playoff berth since winning Super Bowl 50. Chargers-Raiders, which could potentially be rendered completely meaningless for Los Angeles depending on earlier results, will only go to the markets of the home teams involved.
FOX (Late Window)
- Miami Dolphins (8-8) at New York Jets (4-12) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
- Seattle Seahawks (9-7) at Los Angeles Rams (10-6) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- San Francisco 49ers (6-10) at Arizona Cardinals (7-9) (Green): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
The most significant game with playoff implications here is Dolphins-Jets, which could see Miami snag the AFC's final wild card spot if the Broncos trip up against the Chiefs. That game will go to the majority of the country while the largely (or completely in the case of 49ers-Cardinals) meaningless NFC West games will only go to local markets.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- Minnesota Vikings (14-2) at Detroit Lions (14-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Game 272 is an absolute monster as the Vikings and Lions meet in Detroit to determine the NFC North champion and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. This contest marks the first time in NFL history two teams with at least 13 wins have met in a regular season game.