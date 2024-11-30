NFL DFS picks: Sunday's Week 13 bargain bin for the main slate
By Chet Gresham
Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season. Once again I'll take you through some of my best and cheapest daily fantasy football plays.
Last week went okay, but injuries to Brian Robinson and Josh Downs did not help out cause. Hopefully this week we can stay injury free and coast to some cash on the other side.
Sunday's Week 13 NFL DFS bargain bin for main slate
Quarterbacks
Justin Herbert, Chargers at Falcons ($5.6k)
Herbert had his receivers fail him last week, but a rushing touchdown helped boost his fantasy points up. His rushing numbers of late continue to be a nice addition to his fantasy floor. He's averaging 35.4 rushing yards per game since Week 8 and has found the end zone twice in that span. The Falcons have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards and the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. They've now given up two or more passing touchdowns in their last seven games. Notably, Bo Nix had his best game against them last week, tossing four touchdowns and going over 300 passing yards.
Matthew Stafford, Rams at Saints ($5.8k)
We get a nice, warm Superdome game for Stafford to continue his resurgence since Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua returned from injuries. Even against a surging Eagles defense last week, he still managed a decent fantasy result with 19.2 DK points. The Saints pass defense is middling statistically due to their ability to keep teams from scoring through the air, but they do rank fourth-worst in passing yards allowed and traded away Marshon Lattimore a few weeks ago.
Running backs
Bucky Irving, Buccaneers at Panthers ($5.8k)
Irving isn't guaranteed 20 touches a game, but his efficiency and rising touch numbers, plus a great matchup make him a no-brainer at his price to roster. Fading Irving in tournaments is worth a try, as he should be heavily rostered, but his upside is great this week and it might be worth just taking the "free" square and move on.
The Panthers are dead last in most running back defensive metrics, including rushing yards and touchdowns allowed per game. You can't really get a better matchup than that for a dynamic rookie back who has taken over as RB1.
Chase Brown, Bengals vs. Steelers ($6.2k)
This isn't a great matchup, but Brown's usage of late doesn't fit his price to roster. Plus, the Steelers have given up an innordinate amount of rushing touchdowns (10) compared to rushing yards this season (865). But as I was saying, Brown has put together three straight big usage games, with 32, 22, and 27 touches over that span. Plus, the Bengals are coming off a bye, which should help Brown after such a big workload.
Wide receivers
David Moore, Panthers vs. Buccaneers ($3.5k)
There is plenty of risk here, but that's why you're rostering him at just $3.5k. Moore hasn't done much this season as a backup, but the stars aligned last week to get him on the field and he ended up catching 6-of-10 targets for 81 yards and a touchdown against a strong Chiefs defense. The biggest reason he saw a bump in snaps was Jalen Coker's absence due to injury and that injury will keep Coker out again this week in a better matchup statistically. Tampa Bay has given up the tenth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
Michael Pittman, Colts at Patriots ($5.2k)
Pittman hasn't lived up to his projections this season, but he also has been dealing with a lingering back issue. His back didn't seem to slow him down last week though, as he led the team with six receptions for 96 yards. This week he won't have Josh Down to compete with due to his shoulder injury, which should boost Pittman into the top workload against a weak Patriots defense,
Tight ends
Will Dissly, Chargers at Falcons ($4k)
After a big Week 11 where he caught 4-of-6 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown, Dissly came closer to his recent average with 4-of-4 receptions for 47 yards. That's not winning you any tournaments, but at a good price, it can keep you in cash contention. Of course, we saw his upside the week before and there is a chance he gets closer to his upside against the Falcons, who rank seventh-worst in allowing fantasy points to tight ends.
Dallas Goedert, Eagles at Ravens ($4.3k)
If we knew Devonta Smith would be out this week, I'd have Goedert as a smash start, but if Smith does play, I still like him at his price to roster. Last week without Smith, the Eagles trounced the Rams on the ground. It never was close, as Jalen Hurts had just 15 completions and Saquon Barkley ran for one million yards. This week should be different, as the Ravens have the best offense in the league statistically. I expect Hurts to need to throw much more often in this matchup and Goedert could be a big beneficiary.