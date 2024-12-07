NFL DFS picks: Sunday's Week 14 bargain bin for the main slate
By Chet Gresham
We are somehow already at Week 14 of the NFL season. That thing you waited all spring and summer for is almost done! Well, the season-long fantasy portion is. Thankfully we have plenty of action to keep us alert into the Super Bowl.
Last week was a great week for this article if all you looked at were the running backs, as Chase Brown and Bucky Irving both had great games at a decent price. Other than that, we struck out a lot. And when I say we, I mean me. Right here. That's where the buck stops.
This week we won't be able to pay up for Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, Nico Collins, Terry McLaurin, and others, as they are all on bye. We're going to need to hit on some more nuanced picks.
Sunday's Week 14 NFL DFS bargain bin for main slate
Quarterbacks
Aiden O'Connell, Raiders at Buccaneers ($4.8k)
Picking O'Connell is all about the salary cap savings and the matchup. We know O'Connell has his troubles and is more of a backup, but he has shown upside as recently as a Black Friday, when he had a good game against the tough Chiefs defense. In that game he threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns. But, instead of the Chiefs, this week they take on a much easier pass defense in the Buccaneers, as they have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
A dud is very possible for O'Connell, but he's done well targeting Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers this season. We can expect both to be useful fantasy options this week and that should mean AOC hac a good floor, with nice upside for his price.
Sam Darnold, Vikings vs. Falcons ($6.1k)
Darnold has a strong floor and flimsy upside due to his middling ability and his strong pass catchers. This week his upside rises due to a good matchup with the Falcons at home. Atlanta has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year. Kirk Cousins and the Falcons offense should put up a fight against his old team, which should help pump up the offense all around.
Running backs
Tyrone Tracy, Giants vs. Saints ($5.8k)
Tracy is averaging 5 yards per carry this season on 125 carries. That's a big enough sample size to believe in his ypc and I expect this week he'll be the focus of the Giants offense with Malik Nabers not 100%. The Saints have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, and Tracy sees enough work as the lead back and receiving back, that he has a ton of upside this week.
Isaac Guerendo, 49ers vs. Bears ($5.4k)
Guerendo has shown enough in his small sample size to give us plenty of hope now that Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason are out. Patrick Taylor is Guerendo's backup, and he doesnt have much reason for optimism. The rookie should be set for big usage against a Bears team that ranks 30th in run defense DVOA.
Wide receivers
Calvin Ridley, Titans vs. Jaguars ($5.7k)
Ridley should be primed for this matchup with his old team, and the Jaguars are one of the worst pass defense in the league statistically. Jacksonville has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points and receiving yards to wide receivers this season. They also rank dead last in pass defense DVOA. If Ridley is ging to put up one of his spike games, this is the week.
Jakobi Meyers, Raiders at Buccaneers ($5.8k)
The Bucs have given up some big games to middling wide receivers, including eight receptions for 99 yards for Adam Thielen last week. Over the last five weeks they've allowed the third-most fantasy points to the position as well. The Bucs will likely work to slow down stud tight end Brock Bowers this week, which should give Meyers a few more chances. He's also been very consistent, as he's seeing a good target floor with nine or more targets in six of his last eight games.
Tight ends
Grant Calcaterra, Eagles vs. Panthers ($3.5k)
The Panthers are the best matchup for tight ends this season, as they've given up the most fantasy points to the position on the year. Dallas Goedert will mss this week, giving Calcaterra the start. He doesn't have the upside of Goedert, but he's at minimum price in the best statistical matchup of the week.
Cade Otton, Buccaneers vs. Raiders ($4.4k)
Otton has slowed down dramatically since Mike Evans returned, but he did see seven targets last week. We can't blame all of his poor fantasy results on Evans, and I expect he'll bounceback soon, as he's still a big part of the offense. This week against a poor Raiders pass defense makes sense for a bounceback, as they've given up the most fantasy points to the position over the last five weeks.