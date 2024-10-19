NFL DFS picks: Sunday's Week 7 bargain bin for the main slate
By Chet Gresham
Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season! We've got some interesting matchups this week, with four games predicted to hit 49 or more total points. Seahawks/Falcons, Lions/Vikings, Panthers/Commanders, an Ravens/Buccaneers are all set to be high-scoring affairs. Focusing on these games for daily fantasy isn't a bad idea.
Injuries aren't opening up as many possible value plays this week as in week's past, which can be nice, since sometimes it's hard to fade those seemingly strong starts at a discount. And without strong value plays at running back, I likely will again pay up at the position. Kyren Williams is my favorite play this week and I expect I'll try to shoehorn him into my lineups.
Let's take a look at some of the value plays that might help you get those high-priced studs into your lineup this week.
Sunday's Week 7 DFS bargain bin for main slate
Quarterbacks
Geno Smith, Seahawks at Falcons ($5.8k)
This game has one of the highest over/unders of the week at 51 total points, while the Seahawks are one of the pass-happiest teams in the league. Smith leads all quarterbacks in passing yards, but has been unlucky in throwing touchdowns so far. That's why he's a value play! The Falcons are also home favorites, so the odds are even better for a game script that has a ton of passing in it. Add in the fact that Atlanta ranks poorly against the pass -- 21st in pass defense EPA and DVOA -- and I'm really excited to see Smith's upside in this game.
Brock Purdy, 49ers vs. Chiefs ($6.4k)
Purdy has played well this year, but has had trouble reaching his ceiling in fantasy. Last week against the Seahawks we saw that upside as he put up three passing touchdowns and no interceptions. He gets a tougher matchup this week against the Chiefs, but I'm leaning toward him continuing to play well in the Super Bowl rematch. The upside in this Kyle Shanahan offense is high no matter the matchup, and with all his receivers healthy, I like his chances to put up good numbers while not being on many rosters in DFS due to the tough opponent.
Running backs
Chase Brown, Bengals vs Browns ($5.9k)
The Bengals are big favorites in this game, as the Browns are floundering both offensively and defensively this season. And, there appears to be a changing of the guard at lead running back, as Chase Brown has taken over, at least by workload. The Browns run defense ranks 19th in run defense EPA and 20th in run defense DVOA this season, giving Brown a good shot at being productive in a game he should be given a good workload with a lead.
Tyler Goodson, Colts vs. Dolphins ($5.4k)
Trey Sermon will play this week, but Jonathan Taylor is out. So far with Taylor out, Sermon has been stuck in the mud, averaging 2.4 yards per carry, while Goodson has averaged 5.9 yards per carry. The Dolphins rank 31st in run defense DVOA and 30th in fantasy points allowed to running backs this season. Goodson has earned more work this week. We can't guarantee he will get that work, but all signs point to hi having a useful workload and plenty of upside.
Wide receivers
Juju Smith-Schuster, Chiefs at 49ers ($4k)
It's hard to fade Smith-Schuster this week at his extremely friendly price coming off a huge game against the Saints. He caught 7-of-8 targets for 130 yards in that matchup. The 49ers have been weaker against slot receivers than outside receivers this season, allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to the position. The 49ers rank 7th in points per game and are second only to the Ravens in yards per play. The Chiefs defense is good, but the 49ers will be able to keep this game close or get a lead, forcing Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce to be heavily targeted throughout.
Smith-Schuster is questionable with a hamstring injury, but head coach Andy Reid sounded positive about him being able to play.
Jordan Addison, Vikings vs. Lions ($5.6k)
This matchup should produce quite a few points and fantasy points, as the over/under is the highest of the week at 51.5 points. The Lions are also worse against the pass and lead the league in receptions allowed. I expect the Vikings will need to throw the ball to contend in this one and with T.J. Hockenson unlikely to play, Addison should be in line for a big number of opportunities this week.
Tight ends
David Njoku, Browns vs. Bengals ($4.1k)
The Browns traded away Amari Cooper, leaving David Njoku and Jerry Jeudy as the main receiving targets on the team. Njoku should be in line for a lot of targets and his ability after the catch has been great in his career. How healthy he is is a question, but in PPR, I'm not too worried about him getting me value in a game the Browns should trail throughout.
Grant Calcaterra, Eagles vs. Giants ($3.2k)
After Dallas Goedert went down with an injury last week, Calcaterra caught all four of his targets for 67 yards. That fact isn't enough to make him a strong play this week, but we know he has some upside with Goedert out this week and his price is low enough to use him as a punt play to stack the rest of your lineup.