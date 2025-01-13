NFL Divisional Round playoffs schedule: Dates, times and matchups
Wild Card Weekend hasn't seen a ton of drama thus far with blowouts left and right, which has unfortunately become par for the course since the NFL expanded the postseason to 14 teams prior to the 2020 season. While the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams still need to play tomorrow to secure the final NFC slot of the Divisional Round, the NFL has enough information to release the full schedule for the next round of postseason action.
Full NFL Playoff Schedule For Divisional Weekend
Saturday, Jan. 18
- Houston Texans (11-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) (4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC)
- Washington Commanders (13-5) at Detroit Lions (15-2) (8:00 p.m. ET on FOX)
The Divisional Round kicks off on Saturday with the Chiefs playing their first real game in almost three weeks as they take on the Texans, who lost at Arrowhead back in Week 16. Houston took advantage of a historically awful performance from Justin Herbert to blow out the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 to advance for the second straight year of the C.J. Stroud era.
FOX has a Saturday night Divisional Game for the second straight year as the Lions take on the Washington Commanders, who won their first playoff game since 2005 with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a last second field goal that doinked off the upright and through.
Sunday, Jan. 19
- Minnesota Vikings (14-3) or Los Angeles Rams (10-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) (3:00 p.m. ET on NBC)
- Baltimore Ravens (13-5) at Buffalo Bills (14-4) (6:40 p.m. ET on CBS)
The first game on Sunday will be a home game for the Eagles, who knocked out the Green Bay Packers to advance to the Divisional Round. Their opponent will be the winner of Monday night's final Wild Card showdown between Minnesota and the Rams, which will be played in Arizona as a result of the ongoing wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area.
The highlight of the Divisional Round is the last game, which will see MVP frontrunners Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen square off in Buffalo with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line. These teams met back in Week 4, with the Ravens blowing out the Bills 35-10 at M&T Bank Stadium, but with the venue flipped to Orchard Park things could be very different this time around.